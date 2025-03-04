How do you get GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on Steam?

Rockstar Games has released the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC players, and it is now available on the Steam store. If you are a Steam user and of age 18 or above, you can download the game on your device. However, your PC hardware must be eligible to get the Enhanced Edition; otherwise, you can only get the Legacy Edition.

This article explains how you can download the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition from the Steam store.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Methods to download GTA 5 Enhanced Edition from Steam

If you already have the game on Steam, follow these steps to download the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition:

Open the Steam client application on your PC. Click on the Library tab. Find Grand Theft Auto V from the games list. Click on the Update button.

It will update the game to the new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition. Additionally, you will get the GTA Online PC upgrade.

On the other hand, if you are a new player, follow these steps to get the popular GTA title:

Download and install the Steam client application. Create a Steam account. On the Store page, click on the search box and find Grand Theft Auto V. Complete the buying process. Click on the Install button.

As mentioned, your PC must meet the required hardware specifications to get the new Enhanced Edition. The following are the minimum system requirements and recommended system requirements given by Rockstar Games:

Minimum system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX - 9590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 (4 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4 GB VRAM)

Storage: 105 GB, SSD required

Sound card and audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB Dual-channel configuration RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8 GB VRAM)

Storage: 105 GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive

Sound card and audio: Windows spatial sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos experience.

If your PC does not meet these requirements, you can download the GTA 5 Legacy Edition instead and play the game as usual.

