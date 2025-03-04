GTA 5 Enhanced PC's ray tracing explained

Rockstar Games dropped GTA 5 Enhanced PC, a new version of its 2013 release, today, March 4, 2025. It has brought some new features to the platform – among the most notable ones are its technical enhancements that include ray tracing features. Ray tracing simulates light in-game much like it would in real-life, making the visuals appear more realistic.

Ad

The implementation of some of its features should benefit the title. For those interested in learning more, this article explores ray tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced PC.

Ray tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced PC: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rockstar Games has stated that Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced has the following ray tracing features on PC:

Ambient Occlusion

Global illumination

Ray traced shadows

Ray traced reflections

All of these should help this version improve the lighting effects in GTA 5 Legacy PC. Here's an easy explanation of what each of these ray tracing features do:

GTA 5 Enhanced PC ray tracing: Ambient occlusion

Ray traced ambient occlusion adds more shadows on and around objects. It also makes areas that are not clearly exposed to the light source darker. As a result, in-game environments and objects appear more detailed.

Ad

GTA 5 Enhanced PC ray tracing: Global illumination

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ray traced global illumination is another lighting-based technology that works on making the in-game light reflect off surfaces more realistically.

As a feature of ray tracing, global illumination is able to produce more natural lighting in an in-game environment. This should be interesting to witness in GTA 5's Los Santos at night, when there are many light sources like buildings, car headlights, and street lamps.

Also check: What is GTA 5 Enhanced?

Ad

GTA 5 Enhanced PC ray tracing: Ray traced shadows and reflections

Ad

Ray traced shadows trace the path of a light source's rays in-game to create more accurate (and hence, realistic) shadows around objects. Ray traced reflections, on the other hand, make surfaces like windows, mirrors, or puddles around light much more reflective.

It is worth noting that ray traced shadows and reflections are also present in the GTA 5 Enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port, which was released in March 2022.

Also check: GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC: All new graphics settings

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback