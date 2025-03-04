  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA 5 Enhanced PC's ray tracing explained

GTA 5 Enhanced PC's ray tracing explained

By Suyash Sahay
Modified Mar 04, 2025 18:01 GMT
GTA 5 Enhanced PC
Here's a brief on ray tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games dropped GTA 5 Enhanced PC, a new version of its 2013 release, today, March 4, 2025. It has brought some new features to the platform – among the most notable ones are its technical enhancements that include ray tracing features. Ray tracing simulates light in-game much like it would in real-life, making the visuals appear more realistic.

Ad

The implementation of some of its features should benefit the title. For those interested in learning more, this article explores ray tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced PC.

Ray tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced PC: All you need to know

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rockstar Games has stated that Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced has the following ray tracing features on PC:

  • Ambient Occlusion
  • Global illumination
  • Ray traced shadows
  • Ray traced reflections

All of these should help this version improve the lighting effects in GTA 5 Legacy PC. Here's an easy explanation of what each of these ray tracing features do:

GTA 5 Enhanced PC ray tracing: Ambient occlusion

Ray traced ambient occlusion adds more shadows on and around objects. It also makes areas that are not clearly exposed to the light source darker. As a result, in-game environments and objects appear more detailed.

Ad

GTA 5 Enhanced PC ray tracing: Global illumination

Ad

Ray traced global illumination is another lighting-based technology that works on making the in-game light reflect off surfaces more realistically.

As a feature of ray tracing, global illumination is able to produce more natural lighting in an in-game environment. This should be interesting to witness in GTA 5's Los Santos at night, when there are many light sources like buildings, car headlights, and street lamps.

Also check: What is GTA 5 Enhanced?

Ad

GTA 5 Enhanced PC ray tracing: Ray traced shadows and reflections

youtube-cover
Ad

Ray traced shadows trace the path of a light source's rays in-game to create more accurate (and hence, realistic) shadows around objects. Ray traced reflections, on the other hand, make surfaces like windows, mirrors, or puddles around light much more reflective.

It is worth noting that ray traced shadows and reflections are also present in the GTA 5 Enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port, which was released in March 2022.

Also check: GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC: All new graphics settings

Ad

Check out more related content:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी