5 things to do first when playing GTA 5 Enhanced on PC

The GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC is now available in multiple gaming stores, and eligible players can download the game on their systems. Whether you are a new or returning player, you should accomplish some prerequisites before launching the game for the first time. They are important so you can have a smooth gaming experience.

This article lists five notable things to do when playing the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC for the first time.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 important things you should do when playing the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC for the first time

1) Migrate your progress

Migrate your Grand Theft Auto 5 data to continue with your old progress (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are a returning player and want to continue with the latest save, you should migrate your data from the GTA 5 Legacy version to the Enhanced version on PC. But before that, you must upload your save file from the old version to Rockstar Games’ servers and then download it in the GTA 5 Enhanced version.

The developer will also give you the option to migrate GTA Online’s progress. However, if you are a brand new player or want to start fresh, then you should skip this process.

2) Adjust the keyboard controls

For some reason, the new version does not acquire the old keyboard preferences, even when you migrate data from the Legacy version to the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC. Therefore, once you load the game, immediately head to the settings menu to readjust the keyboard inputs.

While you can continue with the default key mappings, it is best to modify them as per your convenience. Controller users on PC do not have to do anything in this regard.

3) Adjust graphics settings

One of the major differences between the GTA 5 Legacy version and the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC is the graphics. The new version comes with some new graphics settings you may need to adjust based on your hardware. They include:

NVIDIA Reflex

Graphics Preset

Enable Ray Tracing

Ray Traced Shadows, etc.

You should enable, disable, or adjust (basically experiment) them to see what settings keep your gameplay running smoothly.

4) Check out the Career Progress Menu

The GTA 5 Enhanced PC version also allows you to access the GTA Online Career Progress Menu. If you regularly play the multiplayer game, then you should check it first and try to grind the Career Progress Challenges.

The Career Progress Menu offers you the same in-game jobs and missions. But they are better organized in tiers for your convenience. Rockstar Games also offers you special rewards for completing the challenges. Therefore, before starting your next big mission, you should check out the Career Progress Challenge associated with it.

5) Check out the new DLC content

Grand Theft Auto 5 PC players can enjoy the new game version with new DLC content (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with the GTA 5 Enhanced version for PC, Rockstar Games also released the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update on March 4, 2025. Therefore, once you are done with the aforementioned things, you should check out the new DLC content as soon as possible.

The gaming studio added four new vehicles (three aircraft and one car), six new missions, a new business, and various other minor features. You should immediately get started in the DLC after getting the new version.

