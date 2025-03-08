GTA 5 Enhanced has made some notable technical improvements in the title on PC, one of which is the integration of Ray Tracing. This technology simulates realistic lighting in virtual environments, which then results in natural and improved visuals. Both the story mode and multiplayer (GTA Online) take advantage of Ray Tracing in the title's newest version.

Ad

Enabling Ray Tracing is also very straightforward. However, some might require assistance with it. So, in this article, we will take a look at how to turn on Ray Tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced PC.

How to turn on Ray Tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced PC: A step-by-step guide

Ray Tracing settings in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can turn on Ray Tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced PC right from the Landing Page (main menu) after launching the game. Here is how you can do it:

Ad

Trending

Step 1 - Click on Settings (located at the bottom right of the Landing Page).

- Click on Settings (located at the bottom right of the Landing Page). Step 2 - Click on Graphics.

- Click on Graphics. Step 3 - Scroll down to Ray Tracing.

- Scroll down to Ray Tracing. Step 4 - Set "Enable Ray Tracing" to "On".

- Set "Enable Ray Tracing" to "On". Step 5 - Set all other Ray Tracing features as per your PC's capabilities.

Ray Tracing can also be turned on in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC from the in-game pause menu. You can follow these steps to do so:

Ad

Step 1 - Open the pause menu in GTA 5 story mode or GTA Online

- Open the pause menu in GTA 5 story mode or GTA Online Step 2 - Go to the Settings tab

- Go to the Settings tab Step 3 - Click on Graphics

- Click on Graphics Step 4 - Scroll down to Ray Tracing

- Scroll down to Ray Tracing Step 5 - Set "Enable Ray Tracing" to "On"

- Set "Enable Ray Tracing" to "On" Step 6 - Set all other Ray Tracing features as per your PC's capabilities

You may need to restart the game after changing graphics settings from the pause menu to bring them into effect.

There are many new graphics settings in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC. Among them are Ray Tracing options like Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion, Ray Traced Global Illumination, Ray Traced Shadows, Ray Traced Reflections, and Ray Tracing Scene BVH Quality.

Ad

Check out: Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition features on PC

Players can use these options depending on their PC's capabilities. Running games smoothly with Ray Tracing turned on requires really powerful hardware.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rockstar Games has designated minimum and recommended system requirements for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC. You must take a look at them to see if your PC will be able to run the title smoothly, especially with Ray Tracing enabled.

Also check: What is GTA 5 Enhanced

That being said, you may not have the option to turn on Ray Tracing in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC if your graphics card does not support it.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback