5 best GTA 5 mods for enhanced experience on PC

The Grand Theft Auto community has come up with some really interesting GTA 5 mods over the years. They have helped in keeping the title fresh by introducing new features and improvements. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games has itself released a new version of the title on PC, GTA 5 Enhanced, that boasts new features and technical improvements.

Ad

However, those who do not want to upgrade to the latest version for some reason can try GTA 5 mods for the Legacy version (the older PC version) for an enhanced experience in story mode.

Note: All mods mentioned in the article are third-party add-ons. Readers are advised to use them at their own discretion.

GTA V Remake and 4 more of the best GTA 5 mods for an enhanced experience on PC

1) NaturalVision Evolved

Ad

Trending

Ad

Among GTA 5 Enhanced PC's main attractions are its new graphics settings that have Ray Tracing features. Those playing GTA 5 Legacy can also achieve significant graphical enhancements by installing the NaturalVision Evolved mod.

It makes this decade-old title look brand new, and gets improved regularly via updates. The January 2025 update implemented features like horizon volumetric clouds, high-quality parallax roads, improved props, signs, and parallax interiors, volumetric aurora borealis, and more.

In short, NaturalVision Evolved is one of the best GTA 5 mods out there for graphical enhancements.

Ad

Download link

2) Drive V

Ad

Drive V is one of the best GTA 5 mods for car enthusiasts. The game has great vanilla driving mechanics, but some fans wish for a more realistic experience. This is exactly what Drive V aims to provide.

For example, heavy and older vehicles display steering delay per the mod's description, which should better simulate a feeling of weight. The mod creator has tried to match cars' power levels, as well as acceleration to those of their real-life counterparts. Additionally, their damage and deformation has also been increased.

Ad

Download link

3) GTA V Remake

Ad

GTA V Remake is one of the most ambitious GTA 5 mods to date. It implements an improved time cycle, enhances the fog, puddles, reflections, along with realistic car dirt, rain drops, and traffic.

Furthermore, it renovates Los Santos and Blaine County by replacing some original trees, rocks, and plants, and adding brand new ones too. This adds a sense of freshness to the map that helps in enhancing the overall experience a decade after launch.

Ad

Download link

Also check: Script Hook V dev reportedly confirms mod support for GTA 5 Enhanced in the works

4) Forests of San Andreas: Revised

Forests of San Andreas: Revised has emerged as one of the better GTA 5 mods (Image via gta5-mods.com || Larcius)

Forests of San Andreas: Revised, as the name indicates, is another foliage-related mod. It especially refreshes the Blaine County region of the map by adding hundreds of new trees and bushes, and even replaces some vanilla ones in GTA 5 Legacy story mode.

Ad

The entire area looks new, greener, and in fact, the thick forests look intriguing and more exciting to explore. The scenery is natural and realistic, which will delight those who like spending time in Blaine County.

Download link

Also check: What is GTA 5 Enhanced || What is GTA 5 Legacy

5) Enhanced Streetlights [Overhaul]

Enhanced Streetlights is one of the best GTA 5 mods (Image via gta5-mods.com || Lalitha)

Enhanced Streetlights is a GTA 5 mod that makes a rather small, yet very notable change. It enhances the streetlights in the title by adding white and colored tints around them.

Ad

The light pollution has also been modified, and there is an optional high-quality volumetric package available as well. This mod should make free-roaming at night quite a fun experience visually.

Download link

Readers should note that using mods in GTA Online (GTA 5's multiplayer) can get their account suspended or banned.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback