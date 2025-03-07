"Is GTA 5 Enhanced crossplay?" is a question on the minds of quite a few Grand Theft Auto fans. Rockstar Games released this latest version of its popular title for PC on March 4, 2025. Those who already own the original version on the platform got it for free, whereas others have the option to buy this version separately. It has some new features and technical improvements over the old PC version.

Given that crossplay is now becoming pretty common in modern video games, many seem to be curious about whether it is also a part of this new Rockstar release. Unfortunately, the answer to that question is no. With that said, let's dive deeper into the topic.

The answer to "Is GTA 5 Enhanced crossplay?" is no

Crossplay is a feature that lets gamers on different platforms play together. This basically means that those on a console can play a crossplay-compatible title with those on a PC or a different console brand.

As mentioned, this feature is becoming quite common in modern video games and is even present in competitive multiplayer titles such as Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6. That said, GTA 5 Enhanced PC does not support crossplay, just like the original version (now known as GTA 5 Legacy).

In fact, the Enhanced version does not even support crossplay with Legacy, despite being on the same platform (PC). This means that GTA Online (Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer) players on the Enhanced version of the title cannot play with Legacy version users.

Is GTA 5 Enhanced crossplay: No crossplay even between the two PC versions of the title (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is worth noting that GTA 5 Enhanced came out on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles first. However, the answer to "Is GTA 5 Enhanced crossplay?" in regards to that console port is also no.

Is GTA 5 Enhanced crossplay-compatible on consoles?

Rockstar originally launched GTA 5 Enhanced (also known as Expanded and Enhanced) on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S back in March 2022. It introduced many features that have only now come to PC with the latest version's release.

Sadly, the original Enhanced console version also lacks crossplay compatibility, meaning PS5 users cannot play with Xbox Series X/S users. Furthermore, crossplay isn't even supported between different generations of the same console brand in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced.

