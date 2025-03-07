GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again (missions) guide: Tips & tricks)

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again debuted on March 4, 2025. It is a brand new mission series based out of McKenzie Field Hangar. This property can be bought from Maze Bank Foreclosures at just under $1.5 million. There are a total of six missions in this new series, and each of them can either be done solo or in a group of up to four players.

They pose a fair bit of challenge but are enjoyable overall and reward one well for your efforts. For anyone in need of assistance, here is a tips and tricks missions guide for GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again guide: Useful tips and tricks for all missions

Start all Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions from this laptop (Image via Rockstar Games)

After purchasing the McKenzie Field Hangar property and watching its introductory cutscene, access the laptop inside the hangar's office and select "Oscar Guzman Flies Again" to start the missions.

Here are some useful tips and tricks for all of them:

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: Up and Running

The first objective in Up and Running is bringing down a communications tower located on top of a hill. This is pretty simple, but the next part immediately features chasing a Streamer216 plane.

So, instead of driving up the hill, try to find a suitable spot from ground level (or as close to that as possible) and use a sniper rifle or explosive weapon to destroy the tower's support bases.

When the plane arrives, you will have to damage it and collect four packages that it will drop gradually. Use a fast vehicle to chase it while you have equipped a fully-stocked SMG. GTA 5 Enhanced players can use HSW vehicles for this. Deliver the packages to the buyer to complete Up and Running.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: Setup: Mogul

Steal a Mogul and destroy Eberhard bases with it in GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again (Image via Rockstar Games)

Setup: Mogul involves stealing a Mammoth Mogul from an Eberhard airstrip and delivering it back to the McKenzie Field Hangar. The airstrip will be swarming with guards, so use silenced weapons to avoid detection.

When heading back with the Mogul, you will be attacked by Eberhard jets. They will use guided missiles, so use your plane's flares and a non-linear flight path to avoid getting hit.

Once you land at McKenzie Field Hangar with the plane, Oscar will instruct you to bomb five Eberhard bases with the Mogul. So, use the same stolen plane to head back in the air and do as asked.

The mission also offers the option to steal a second Mogul from the airstrip. Doing this grants additional progression in the final GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again mission, as well as a bit of extra cash in the final payout. However, it can be avoided, as the cash is not really worth all the hassle, especially for solo players.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: Setup: Intel

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again drone cam (Image via Rockstar Games)

This initial phase of Setup: Intel requires hacking four servers with a drone. Try not to get spotted, but even if you do, the drone's weapons can be used to get rid of guards pretty easily.

The next phase involves collecting four sunken shipwreck cargo units. There will be a scuba diving suit at the location marked on the map before you head out at sea; do equip it. Additionally, carry ample snacks and body armor, as you will likely get attacked by sharks on the way down to the shipwreck.

Once all the cargo has been collected, deliver them to the McKenzie Field Hangar to complete Setup: Intel.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: Setup: Iron Mule

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first phase of Setup: Iron Mule requires planting four jammers at an Eberhard testing site. There will be guards here, so you can use something like the Armored Karin Kuruma to protect yourself with its bullet-resistant windows and gun down enemies from inside, only stepping out to plant the jammers.

When all jammers are planted, start eliminating the guards and destroying helicopters and vehicles to fill the "Backup Iron Mule" bar. Use a Railgun to easily one-shot helicopters. Once the bar is full, some DH-7 Iron Mule helicopters will show up. Trigger the jammers when prompted, to shut off their engines.

Steal and deliver any one of them to the McKenzie Field Hangar to complete this mission. You can steal all other Iron Mules as well as an Insurgent Pick-Up Custom from the site. They can be used in later missions and pay a bit extra after the final mission.

However, you can avoid stealing them all and instead just take one extra Iron Mule, as it will be useful in the next GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again mission.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: Setup: Ammunition

Steal crates with the Iron Mule (Image via Rockstar Games)

The stolen DH-7 Iron Mules will be used to steal crates from an Eberhard ship in Setup: Ammunition. This part is very straightforward; fly to the ship and use the helicopter's hook to lift crates and deliver them to the marked location.

If the Iron Mule being used takes too much damage, replace it with a spare one. Furthermore, note that stealing the crate marked in green is mandatory, but the rest are optional. However, they can be useful in the final mission, so try to get them all if you are comfortable using the Iron Mule and its hook.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: The Titan Job

Eberhard Titan 250 D (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first objective in The Titan Job is shooting down an Eberhard Titan 250 D. The additional Mogul and Insurgent Pick-Up Custom will be available to use if stolen earlier, but instead, get in Oscar Guzman's Mogul.

He will fly the plane, and you can focus on shooting down the Titan 250 D (as well as any backup).

Once the plane is down, you will have to repair its engine and then load it with ammunition through some simple mini-games. Guards will attack you in these parts, so make sure you've stocked up on weapons, snacks, and body armor.

When the engine is repaired and the ammunition is stocked, you will have to fly the plane and use its 40mm Cannon to destroy two moving trucks, then an Eberhard submarine, and finally a train.

Keep the targets on the plane's left, as the 40mm cannon is on that side. Additionally, try to destroy the train's engine first, as that will bring it to a stop, making it a very easy target.

When all targets are destroyed, fly back to the McKenzie Field Hangar to complete GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again.

This campaign pays $500,000, plus a little extra — around $40,000 if all optional vehicles are stolen. When replaying GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again, complete all its missions on Hard difficulty to increase the payout to $750,000.

