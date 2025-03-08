How to fix GTA 5 Enhanced not launching on PC

Rockstar Games released GTA 5 Enhanced on PC on March 4, 2025. Owners of the title's original PC port can get the new edition for free, and others can purchase it on Steam, the Epic Games Launcher, or the Rockstar Games Launcher. While many have already played and are enjoying the new features of this version, some seem to be facing issues launching it.
There could be a couple of reasons behind this problem, hence there are multiple troubleshooting methods that users can try out. In this article, we will take a look at a few such possible fixes for GTA 5 Enhanced not launching on PC.
GTA 5 Enhanced not launching: Possible fixes on PC
One of the most common reasons behind such issues is the corruption of some game file(s). To fix this, users can either perform a fresh installation or verify the integrity of game files.
Here's how to verify Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced on Steam, Epic Games Launcher, and the Rockstar Games Launcher:
1) Steam
- Step 1 - Open Steam and click on Library.
- Step 2 - Right click on Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.
- Step 3 - Select Properties.
- Step 4 - Go to Installed Files.
- Step 5 - Click on "Verify integrity of game files".
2) Epic Games Launcher
- Step 1 - Open Epic Games Launcher and click on Library.
- Step 2 - Click on the three dots under Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.
- Step 3 - Select Manage.
- Step 4 - Click on Verify.
3) Rockstar Games Launcher
- Step 1 - Open Rockstar Games Launcher and click on Settings.
- Step 2 - Click on Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced under "My installed games".
- Step 3 - Select "Verify Integrity".
Once the files have been verified by your launcher, try opening Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced.
Check out: How to turn on Ray Tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced (PC)
If the issue persists, try turning off any anti-virus software (if you have one). You can also add the game as an exclusion to Windows Defender and then launch it. Anti-virus software can sometimes interfere with video game launch processes.
Additionally, remove any GTA 5 mods if installed. Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC is separate from the title's original port (Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy), and hence, installing the mods meant for the older version can result in such issues.
Also check: What is GTA 5 Enhanced || What is GTA 5 Legacy
Another fix that users can try is updating their Windows version and graphics card drivers. Here's how to do that:
- Step 1 - Go to Update & Security in Windows Settings.
- Step 2 - Click on "Check for updates".
You can also use your graphics card's dedicated client on PC (Nvidia or AMD) to check for driver updates.
Lastly, check if your PC's specifications meet the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced system requirements. Your PC not being good enough could be a potential cause for the game not launching.
Check out more related content:
- GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy
- GTA 5 Enhanced Edition differences
- Is Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced crossplay
- How to get Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition on Steam
- How to get Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced on Epic Games
- Script Hook V dev reportedly confirms mod support for GTA 5 Enhanced in the works
- 5 best GTA 5 mods for enhanced experience on PC
- How to transfer GTA Online character to GTA 5 Enhanced
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC story mode improvements
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition on PC receives 3rd update post-release
- HSW vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced
- 10 things to know about Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC
- All new missions in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update
- GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions guide: Tips & tricks