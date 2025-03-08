How to fix GTA 5 Enhanced not launching on PC

Rockstar Games released GTA 5 Enhanced on PC on March 4, 2025. Owners of the title's original PC port can get the new edition for free, and others can purchase it on Steam, the Epic Games Launcher, or the Rockstar Games Launcher. While many have already played and are enjoying the new features of this version, some seem to be facing issues launching it.

There could be a couple of reasons behind this problem, hence there are multiple troubleshooting methods that users can try out. In this article, we will take a look at a few such possible fixes for GTA 5 Enhanced not launching on PC.

GTA 5 Enhanced not launching: Possible fixes on PC

Verify game files to try to fix the GTA 5 Enhanced not launching on PC (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most common reasons behind such issues is the corruption of some game file(s). To fix this, users can either perform a fresh installation or verify the integrity of game files.

Here's how to verify Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced on Steam, Epic Games Launcher, and the Rockstar Games Launcher:

1) Steam

Step 1 - Open Steam and click on Library.

- Open Steam and click on Library. Step 2 - Right click on Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.

- Right click on Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced. Step 3 - Select Properties.

- Select Properties. Step 4 - Go to Installed Files.

- Go to Installed Files. Step 5 - Click on "Verify integrity of game files".

2) Epic Games Launcher

Step 1 - Open Epic Games Launcher and click on Library.

- Open Epic Games Launcher and click on Library. Step 2 - Click on the three dots under Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.

- Click on the three dots under Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced. Step 3 - Select Manage.

- Select Manage. Step 4 - Click on Verify.

3) Rockstar Games Launcher

Step 1 - Open Rockstar Games Launcher and click on Settings.

- Open Rockstar Games Launcher and click on Settings. Step 2 - Click on Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced under "My installed games".

- Click on Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced under "My installed games". Step 3 - Select "Verify Integrity".

Once the files have been verified by your launcher, try opening Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced.

If the issue persists, try turning off any anti-virus software (if you have one). You can also add the game as an exclusion to Windows Defender and then launch it. Anti-virus software can sometimes interfere with video game launch processes.

Additionally, remove any GTA 5 mods if installed. Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC is separate from the title's original port (Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy), and hence, installing the mods meant for the older version can result in such issues.

Another fix that users can try is updating their Windows version and graphics card drivers. Here's how to do that:

Step 1 - Go to Update & Security in Windows Settings.

- Go to Update & Security in Windows Settings. Step 2 - Click on "Check for updates".

You can also use your graphics card's dedicated client on PC (Nvidia or AMD) to check for driver updates.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced system requirements (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, check if your PC's specifications meet the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced system requirements. Your PC not being good enough could be a potential cause for the game not launching.

