5 things you may not know you can do in GTA Online

GTA Online is packed with various major and minor features. While Rockstar Games tells you about most of what the game has to offer, there are still some things that many players don’t know, including speedrunning tactics, QoL features, and more.

Using these features can improve a Grand Theft Auto player's gameplay experience and make it more interesting. So, this article lists five things you can try in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 interesting things you can do in GTA Online

1) Riding Formation abilities

MC Club riders can greatly benefit from Riding Formation abilities in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are a hardcore rider in GTA Online who plays with friends often, you should try using the Riding Formation feature. If you become a leader and your MC Club members follow you while riding, using this feature will help them get health regeneration, armor regeneration, and slipstream speed boosts.

You can find this option by goinng to the Interaction Menu > Manage MC > Riding Formation.

2) Speedrun The Humane Labs Raid finale

The Humane Labs Raid finale is one of the most action-packed missions in GTA Online and takes around 20 minutes to complete. The mission requires you to travel from your apartment to the Valkyrie parked at the North Alamo Pier. To do this quickly, you can use a speedrun technique at the very beginning.

Instead of making the entire journey, kill yourself twice, fail the mission, and restart immediately. This will directly spawn all members near the helicopter. However, you should not use this technique if you are aiming for the Elite Challenge.

3) Bushes can protect you from cops

If you are finding it difficult to get rid of cops in GTA Online, you can try hiding in the tall bushes. The cops will not be able to spot you if you hide at a good location. Additionally, since the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition increased the number of bushes on the map, you can utilize them to remove wanted levels.

However, keep in mind that you must be on foot while trying to conceal your presence. Furthermore, the cops should not see you going to the bushes or get too close when you are hiding.

4) Some activities are faster in first-person camera

Rockstar Games allows you to play the game in first person, which can significantly change your gameplay experience. It is worth noting that the POV also makes running, swimming, and climbing ladders slightly faster. Therefore, if you have to do these things for an extended time, you should change to the first-person view.

5) Vehicles protect you from predatory animals

Predatory animals can sometimes ruin your Grand Theft Auto Online experience (Image via Rockstar Games)

While roaming through remote areas on the map, you might come across predatory animals that will try to kill you. However, this happens only when you are on foot. The animals won't attack you if you remain inside a car, on a bike, or even a bicycle.

You can use this loophole to complete various missions in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update. However, you must use proper water vehicles to remain protected from sea predators.

