5 GTA Online value-for-money vehicles that players should collect

As of February 2025, Rockstar Games offers over 750 vehicles in GTA Online. But most of them are either too expensive or not worth the price tag. This makes finding a value-for-money vehicle is a considerably difficult task. Fortunately, some vehicles are great for improving your gameplay. Most of them remain as hidden gems, overshadowed by new cars.

We list five value-for-money vehicles in GTA Online every player must own in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 GTA Online vehicles that offer great value for their price tags

1) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper can be your reliable companion on various missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

While various helicopters are simply a waste of money in GTA Online, the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is certainly not the one. This military-grade helicopter offers the following facilities:

Can carry up to four players.

You can fire homing missiles or use machine guns.

Has a decent top speed of 145.00 mph or 233.35 km/h.

Easy maneuverability. New players can control the helicopter easily.

While the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper can be used as a Pegasus or personal vehicle, you can also utilize it as a CEO Vehicle and spawn right next to you. Considering these factors, you should definitely invest $1,750,000 in the helicopter.

2) MTL Brickade 6x6

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is a must-have vehicle if you play in public lobbies or want to become rich quickly in GTA Online. This military-grade robust that offers the following facilities:

Houses the Acid Lab business.

Can carry up to six players.

Can tank up to 48 homing missiles.

Can ram through most obstacles on the road.

Has a decent top speed of 90.50 mph or 145.65 km/h (for a truck).

While the truck costs $1,450,000, you can get it for free by completing the First Dose series missions.

3) Ocelot Virtue

While the Ocelot Virtue is an expensive vehicle in GTA Online with a base price of $2,980,000 and a trade price of $2,235,000, it offers the best value if you acquire it for free. To do so, complete both the First Dose and Last Dose series of missions.

These features also make the Ocelot Virtue a great value-for-money vehicle:

Can be equipped with Imani Tech features.

Can tank up to 12 homing missiles with extra armor protection.

Has fast acceleration and a top speed of 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h.

4) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) can be your go-to vehicle for various action-packed missions. This sports car comes with armor platings covering the glass panels. Thus, it can block most of the enemy bullets from hitting you.

One best use-case scenario of the vehicle is when you play the contact missions in GTA Online. The Armored Kuruma will keep you safe from enemy gunfire while you’re inside. You can even go directly in front of them and shoot guns without getting out. So, you can buy this vehicle for a base price of $698,250 and a trade price of $525,000.

5) Pegassi Bati 801RR

The Bati 801RR is one of the best two-wheelers in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you're a fan of two-wheelers and seek the best value-for-money motorcycles, the Pegassi Bati 801RR is one of the best choices. The vehicle costs only $15,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

However, it is one of the fastest motorcycles in the game with a top speed of 135.00 mph or 217.26 km/h. The Bati 801RR can beat even more expensive bikes such as the Powersurge and Vortex.

