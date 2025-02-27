7 best car mods for GTA 5 in 2025

Car mods in GTA 5 make the story mode gameplay more interesting. While Rockstar Games offers around 300 vehicles in the 2013 title, the modding community provides a lot more than that. With the help of third-party mods, you can drive real-life cars, change the performance of existing ones, and even bring older GTA cars into Grand Theft Auto 5.

This article lists seven of the best car mods that players should try in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

7 best GTA 5 car mods that PC players should try in 2025

1) Gta5KoRn Car Pack

This mod is best for those players who prefer new cars in bulk (Image via GTA5-Mods)

If you want a large fleet of new cars in GTA 5, then you should try this PC mod. The developer offers 48 different cars that also include some real-life vehicles. Some of the notable cars in this mod are as follows:

Volkswagen Golf Mk2 GTI

Bugatti Chiron

Lamborghini Centenario Lp770-4 Police LSPD

2) Drive V

The Drive V mod for GTA 5 will completely change your driving experience. The developer tweaked the arcade-style driving of the vanilla game and included the following features in the mod:

Realistic top speeds

More body roll

Deformation is similar to GTA 4

Only supercars have downforce

3) Dababy Car

The Dababy Car was once a very famous mod for GTA 5 that you can still use in 2025. It replaces the body of Weeny Issi with the face of popular American rapper DaBaby. You can then drive around the map as the rapper doing various funny things.

4) Liberty City Vehicle & Ped Pack

This mod adds 60 different service vehicles from Grand Theft Auto 4 to GTA 5. You can see taxis, ambulances, firetrucks, police cars, trash trucks, and various other Liberty City vehicles roaming around in Los Santos. Additionally, the modder included appropriate peds to accompany these vehicles.

5) Real Brand Rims Pack

This mod will change how your cars look in-game (Image via GTA5-Mods)

Even though Rockstar Games allows you to change the rims of various cars, the options are very limited and often repetitive. However, with this mod, you can heavily customize the rims in GTA 5 on PC. According to the developer, the new wheel designs are inspired by Forza video games. Two notable features of the mod are as follows:

Offers custom tires

Includes famous tire brands

6) The Security Pack

Increase the number of security NPCs with this mod (Image via GTA5-Mods)

While the city of Los Santos has a very low spawn of security NPCs, compared to older GTA titles, you can fix that with this mod. It is an ambitious mod that adds extra security personnel from the following companies:

Gruppe Sechs

Bobcat

Merryweather Security

Lock and Load

Chuff Security

Security Pigeon Patrol

It is worth noting that some brands are also from the previous Grand Theft Auto games. You can spot them in various areas of the map patrolling or interacting with the NPCs.

7) Better Deformation + More Durable Cars

This mod makes damaging cars more fun in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GTA5-Mods)

Damaging cars in GTA 5 is less intriguing, especially when compared to GTA 4. Cars in the 2013 title always break in pre-defined ways. Sometimes, the vehicles also get completely damaged with minor impacts.

However, this mod changes both these aspects and makes damaging cars fun again. It makes the vehicles more durable so that you can damage them to greater extents. The new deformation effects also make the process fun.

