5 best FiveM mods for GTA 5 in 2025

While Cfx.re or FiveM is itself a modded version of GTA 5, it allows you to use other mods as long as they comply with Rockstar Games’ policies. The Grand Theft Auto modding community has developed a plethora of mods that players can use in their FiveM servers. These enhance the gameplay, making it a personalized experience.

With that said, this article lists five of the best FiveM mods for GTA 5 that PC players should try in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order. All mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

5 best FiveM mods to try in 2025

1) Forests of San Andreas: Revised

Transform the wilderness of Grand Theft Auto 5 with this mod (Image via Larcius@GTA5-Mods || Rockstar Games)

Even though most of the State of San Andreas is surrounded by forests and hills, it feels barren. However, with this mod for GTA 5, you can transform the wilderness by adding more vegetation towards the northern side of the map.

You will see an increased number of trees, dense forests, grassy roads, and new props scattered around among various other things. With such changes comes the excitement of exploring what feels like a completely new map, and you can even find a few surprises hidden in the wild.

2) GTA V Remastered: Enhanced

While the mod mentioned above mostly targets the forests of the State of San Andreas, you can change how Los Santos County looks with GTA V Remastered: Enhanced. This GTA 5 mod adds new elements to the city, including trees, grass, NPCs at various locations, parks, houses, lakes, and many more.

It will completely change how Los Santos has looked for over 11 years. Grand Theft Auto FiveM players will surely love the new version of the map. However, you may need a high-end PC to load the new textures without any hiccups.

3) Custom Vehicle Engine Sounds

Although GTA 5 FiveM servers won’t allow you to drive real-life modded cars after Rockstar Games’ acquisition, you can still use modded vehicle sounds for in-game vehicles. This mod offers the following engine sounds for you to use:

Brabus 850 6.0L V8-TT Engine Sound

Toyota 2JZ-GTE 3.0L I6-T Engine Sound

Audi/Lamborghini 5.2L V10 Engine Sound

Nissan RB26DETT 2.6L I6-TT Engine Sound

Mazda 13B-REW 1.3L Twin-Rotor Engine Sound

Dragster Twin-Charged V8SCT Engine Sound

Pagani-AMG M297 7.3L V12 Engine Sound

Pagani-AMG M158 6.0L V12TT Engine Sound

Honda K20A 2.0L I4 Engine Sound

Porsche RS 4.0L Flat-6 Engine Sound

Ford-Shelby Predator 5.2L V8SC Engine Sound

It will surely enhance your driving experience in the game.

4) Star Mansion

This mod allows you to own mansions in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via JDeezNutz@GTA5-Mods || Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games has yet to offer purchasable mansions in GTA 5 and GTA Online, you do get it on FiveM servers. The Star Mansion mod allows you to own a huge lavish property near the ocean.

The interior of the building is designed using luxury furnishings, such as pianos, statues, stuffed animals, Christmas trees, and more. You can also find various vehicles parked outside the house, ready to drive.

5) All Police Station open

While there are 11 police stations in the State of San Andreas, you cannot enter most of them. However, this GTA 5 mod opens up four police stations, allowing you to enter them in free roam. They are as follows:

Davis Sheriff’s Station

Vinewood Police Station

Vespucci Police Station

La Mesa Police Station

The developer also added NPCs and other textures inside the police stations. Hence, FiveM players can add new objectives inside these buildings. Moreover, if you are feeling brave enough, you can even start gunfights inside them.

