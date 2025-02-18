Popular GTA 5 RP server FiveM reportedly suffers from management issues

While the official inclusion of the popular GTA 5 RP server FiveM with Rockstar Games came as good news for Grand Theft Auto fans, a recent report disclosed that it suffered from management issues after the acquisition. The original development team behind FiveM reportedly left, leaving the framework to a new group of developers.

The following details are part of a newly surfaced document titled “fivem.team.” Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt, as Rockstar Games has yet to officially acknowledge them.

Popular GTA 5 RP server FiveM went through radical changes after Rockstar Games’ acquisition

While Cfx.re/FiveM was acquired by Rockstar Games in August 2023, the new report (which surfaced on February 18, 2025) disclosed that the process was not smooth for the original team behind the framework.

According to Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a renowned insider, before Rockstar’s acquisition, a group named “Groot Gang” was trying to acquire FiveM and remove NTAuthority, the founder of FiveM. Their plan became successful a week after the American gaming studio acquired the framework.

The report disclosed that Groot Gang managed to hold senior positions in the company with the help of Ethan Hirsch (an employee of Rockstar Games). The former also sidelined the core developers of GTA 5 FiveM, many of whom later ended up leaving the company.

As per the report, the Groot Gang (along with Ethan Hirsch) created various management issues, eventually leading to the GTA 5 source code leak of December 2023:

“The Groot Gang still resent those who sided with NTA and convince Ethan to replace them with staff from the smaller alt:V project. Ethan hires Ex-alt:V as seniors, and puts them above the original team in rank and pay. Ex-alt:V are given confidential information, like exclusive early access to the next GTA5 build, and end up leaking it to their friends.”

These are some of the major management issues highlighted in the FiveM report:

Lack of involvement with the community.

Lack of internal transparency.

Lack of understanding of the FiveM project.

Inefficient task management.

Lack of interest towards critical issues such as PC RC Exploit.

The report alleged that the removal of NTAuthority and decisions of the Groot Gang were the main cause behind GTA 5 FiveM’s downfall.

