5 best Resident Evil mods for GTA 5 to try in 2025

The GTA 5 modding community has created a handful of Resident Evil mods that you can try on PC. Capcom’s Resident Evil series has a close connection with the Grand Theft Auto series, as Rockstar Games has previously included several parody elements in its video games. Nonetheless, the RE modes for the 2013 title make the gameplay experience even better.

This article lists five of the best Resident Evil mods for GTA 5 that you should try in 2025.

Note: All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

5 best Resident Evil mods to try in GTA 5 in 2025

1) Leon S.Kennedy — Resident Evil 4

Exploring Los Santos as Leon S.Kennedy can be fun (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5-Mods)

If you are bored of roaming in Los Santos as one of the three protagonists, then you can use this mod for GTA 5 to change the character to Leon Scott Kennedy, one of the protagonists of Resident Evil 4. The developer outlined the following features that you get with the mod:

Fully rigged

Facial animation

Low poly model

Medium textures

You can explore the State of San Andreas as Leon Scott Kennedy or play the missions. If you are feeling extra daring, you can also visit the spooky locations around the map.

2) Resident Evil "Elephant Killer" Revolver

While there are various powerful weapons in GTA 5, having the Elephant Killer revolver is a flex in itself. This mod allows you to yield the popular weapon and also engage with the in-game NPCs. The modders mentioned the following features of the weapon:

Working animations.

Proper bullet injection into the chamber.

Proper opening animation to reload the weapon.

It is a powerful modded weapon that can one-shot kill most of the NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 5. You can go on a rampage as Trevor Philips and Michael De Santa by using their special abilities.

3) Resident Evil FIB

The Federal Investigation Bureau headquarters is already a mysterious building in the game, as you are not allowed to enter it while in free roam. The Resident Evil FIB mod makes the location even better by adding zombies. This mod allows you to enter the building and kill the zombies and mutants.

The zombies can spawn at various corners and are a bit difficult to kill. Some zombies even spawn as burning enemies, and they chase you at first sight. If you want to have a thrilling survival experience, you should try this mod in 2025.

4) Abandoned village

Once you are done killing the zombies inside the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters, you can try this mod to spawn a spooky abandoned village near Mount Gordo. It is a highly ambitious GTA 5 mod that transforms the area into a horror scene.

According to the modder, your target is to shoot down five silver figures scattered around the abandoned village. However, keep in mind that scary enemies will spawn during your hunt, and they will try to kill you. Visit the area during in-game nighttime to have the best experience.

5) Del Lago — Resident Evil 4

Make the waterbodies of Grand Theft Auto even scarier with this mod (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5-Mods)

Rockstar Games included various hidden details and secrets within the water bodies of GTA 5. However, with this PC mod, you can make them even scarier by adding the Del Lago monster.

The creature is bigger than a regular boat, and it can spawn near you if you sail in the water bodies. The mod replaces the Hammerhead Shark and spawns the scary-looking Del Lago. You can also try to kill it if you are feeling brave enough.

