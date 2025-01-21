5 best car mods for GTA 5 in 2025

The GTA 5 modding community has created an abundance of car mods that you can use in 2025 to improve your gameplay. Vehicles are an important part of Grand Theft Auto games, and the 2013 title offers over 300 vehicles in story mode. However, adding more and new cars is certainly fun and every PC player should try them once.

This article lists five of the best car mods for GTA 5 that PC players should try in 2025.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order. All the mods listed here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

5 best GTA 5 car mods PC players should try in 2025

1) Realistic Driving V

One of the major complaints among GTA 5 fans is that the car handling is not up to the mark, with vehicles in the 2013 title often handling like arcade game cars. Except for the bigger vehicles, all other cars feel mostly the same while driving. However, the Realistic Driving V mod can change that aspect.

According to the modder, this mod adds the following features to the game:

Realistic driving physics

Realistic offroad driving

Optional increased vehicle deformation

Vehicles’ performance matches their real-life counterparts

Automated brakes disabled

Improvements to police cars

This mod applies to all cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode.

2) Realistic Top Speed and Acceleration

Similar to the driving physics, the top speed and acceleration of GTA 5 vehicles were also kept at lower speeds. The fastest car in story mode (Vapid Pißwasser Dominator) can only reach a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h.

However, the Realistic Top Speed and Acceleration mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 changes that aspect, and makes fast vehicles go faster. As seen in the video above, the Progen T20 crossed speeds of 360 km/h, whereas its actual in-game top speed is only 122.25 mph or 196.74 km/h.

3) IVPack - GTA IV vehicles in GTA V

Grand Theft Auto 4 vehicles hold a special place among GTA fans’ hearts (Image via GTA5-Mods)

While Rockstar Games added several cars from Grand Theft Auto 4 in the 2013 title, there are still some missing. However, this GTA 5 PC mod fills the void and allows you to drive GTA 4 cars in the current game.

Some of the features of the IVPack mod are as follows:

Vehicles have the latest interiors with all internal functions (such as radio) properly working.

Some vehicles offer various tuning parts.

The modded vehicles can be found naturally in traffic.

4) Better Deformation + More Durable Cars

This mod makes breaking cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 fun (Image via Rockstar Games)

This PC mod for GTA 5 changes how cars break and deform in the 2013 title. The vanilla deformation properties in Grand Theft Auto 5 are very mediocre, as the cars break in pre-programmed ways. However, with the help of this mod, you will be able to damage cars as you like.

Another key factor of this mod is that while it destroys the looks of the vehicle, it makes the engine more durable. That means you will be able to drive cars that have been damaged to an extent.

5) The Fast and the Furious Cars Pack

Similar to the Grand Theft Auto series, The Fast and the Furious movie franchise is also known for cars. Interestingly, some of its most popular movies have been shot in Los Angeles, which is the inspiration for Los Santos.

Therefore, GTA 5 car enthusiasts must try this car pack mod to bring several movie cars into the game. The modded cars also have their original bodywork and badging, making them more iconic. The vehicles are highly detailed (both internally and externally) and have faster speeds and acceleration.

Also read: Why GTA 6 PC version should be released on day one

