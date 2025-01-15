Top 5 Justice League mods for GTA 5 (2025)

If you are a fan of the Justice League and want to bring the characters to GTA 5, then this article has some of the best suggestions for you. The GTA modding community has created some of the most impressive mods using characters from DC. You can change Michael, Franklin, and Trevor to any of the members from the Justice League.

This article lists the top five Justice League mods for GTA 5 that you can try in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions. All mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website. The ranking is based on the number of downloads.

Top 5 Justice League mods for GTA 5 PC players

5) Wonder Woman Justice League War

Wonder Woman can bring special charm to the Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5-Mods)

The Wonder Woman Justice League War mod brings Princess Diana to the Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay. The modder added a detailed version of the comic book character with some unique perks.

Trending

The GTA 5 mod comes with a sword and shield. The latter can withstand heavy damage and protect your character. You can also perform various stunt jumps, such as flips and handstand flips, which cannot be done by the in-game protagonists. The mod has been downloaded over 500 times.

4) Aquaman! KING of ATLANTIS!!

A screenshot from the Aquaman mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5-Mods)

The Aquaman mod for GTA 5 brings the King of Atlantis to the State of San Andreas. The character model also looks very similar to popular Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, with a strong-looking physique.

The in-game Aquaman model comes with his complete suit and the golden trident. The trident also has some special powers that you can access through a weapon wheel-like HUD. PC players love this mod, and it has been downloaded over 4000 times.

3) Batman | Justice League 2017

Roleplay as the popular vigilante with the Batman mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5-Mods)

Batman is one of the most popular Justice League characters, and if you are a fan of him, then you must try this GTA 5 mod to roleplay as the vigilante. The mod also includes the Batmobile and various weapons used by the comic book character.

You can roam the streets of Los Santos at night like Batman. Having rainy or stormy weather is a cherry on top. The Grand Theft Auto 5 mod has been downloaded over 9000 times from the website.

2) Superman Justice League Black Suit

Superman is one of the best characters to unleash havoc in Los Santos (Image via Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5-Mods)

The Superman Justice League Black Suit mod gives you a scary version of the popular comic book character with various powerful abilities. You can fly, shoot laser beams from your eyes, throw powerful punches, and do many other things.

The character is fearless and can fight any enemies from the front. You can use this Grand Theft Auto 5 mod to fight five-star wanted levels in the game. The mod has already been downloaded over 61k times, and you should try it too.

Also read: GTA 5 Liberty City mod

1) Justice League Flash Injustice 2

A screenshot from the Flash mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5-Mods)

Justice League Flash Injustice 2 is one of the most popular mods with over 66k downloads. It adds a highly detailed version of Flash. The in-game character model has facial animations, visible damage, special running effects, and many more details.

You can use Flash to unleash havoc in Los Santos at high speeds. The character also has a super punch ability that destroys vehicles in a few shots.

Also read: Reasons to play GTA San Andreas in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback