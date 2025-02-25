5 reasons not to upgrade GTA 5 on PC

While the Grand Theft Auto player base is excited to get the new GTA 5 PC upgrade, you should consider various factors before upgrading. The Expanded and Enhanced version is expected to arrive with various features that are currently available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version of the game.

While these features may compel you to upgrade the game, this article lists five solid reasons why you should not upgrade GTA 5 PC to the Expanded and Enhanced version right away.

5 reasons why you should not upgrade GTA 5 on PC

1) May not be compatibile with your system

The new PC upgrade of Grand Theft Auto 5 is not suitable for all players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games officially stated the upcoming GTA 5 PC upgrade may not be compatible for all. The studio outlined the following as ‘minimum system requirements’:

Operating system: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX - 9590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 (4 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4 GB VRAM)

Storage: 105 GB, SSD required

Sound card and audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

If your current PC does not meet these requirements, we advise you not to upgrade the game, even using bypass measures. Keep in mind that the new gameplay will be considerably different from the current version.

2) May cause performance issues

Rockstar Games also outlined various technical improvements in the upgraded GTA 5 PC version, including the following:

Ambient occlusion

Global illumination

Ray-traced shadows and reflections

Support for image enhancement technology

Support for higher resolutions, aspect ratios, and higher framerates.

If you try to run these features on mid to low-end PCs, your system may overheat and eventually crash the game. Therefore, if your current system specs do not align with the recommended requirements or at least with the current-gen consoles, it is better not to force upgrade the game.

3) Mod Compatibility Issues

If you are a frequent mod user, then you should wait before downloading the new GTA 5 PC upgrade. The game is going to have a new version and some mods may not work with it. Mod developers will have to update if the patches require changes.

Therefore, mod lovers are advised to wait for a few days and check the following things before upgrading the game:

Whether or not their mod(s) is working fine with the new game version.

Whether or not the mod developer has released a new version..

4) RP server issue

Expand Tweet

While simple mod users can easily get away with uninstalling the patch and playing the vanilla version, RP players and server owners have a bigger issue in hand. Cfx.re/FiveM recently clarified that the gameplay will currently run only on the legacy version of the game.

The E&E version of GTA 5 is yet to be announced for FiveM RP servers. Therefore, if you only play on roleplay servers, you should not upgrade the game until Rockstar releases the FiveM E&E upgrade.

5) Lack of singleplayer content

The new upgrade will not add anything new to the Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there are many reasons to upgrade GTA Online on PC if you only play the story mode, then there are no actual benefits of the upgrade. The new version will only improve the visuals of the single-player mode.

Therefore, considering all of the factors above, if you think the upcoming upgrade is not beneficial, you should stick to the legacy version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

