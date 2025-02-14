5 marketing tactics Rockstar used for GTA 5

Before releasing GTA 5 on September 17, 2013, Rockstar Games heavily promoted the game both online and offline. The studio was successful in creating remarkable hype for the game, which eventually led to its successful midnight launch. Rockstar used various techniques to promote the game both before and after release, including sharing in-game screenshots, interacting with the community, and more.

Ad

This article lists five solid marketing tactics Rockstar Games used to popularize GTA 5.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

5 marketing tactics Rockstar Games used to promote GTA 5

1) Introductory and gameplay trailer releases

Ad

Trending

Rockstar released a bunch of trailers for both GTA 5 and GTA Online before their release. The first trailer (titled ‘Grand Theft Auto V Trailer’) was released on November 2, 2011. The studio also released three separate trailers to introduce the protagonists: Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips.

While the studio later removed/privatized a few trailers, the hype was already built, and fans were eager for the final release. It is worth noting that the last trailer for Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode was released on September 10, 2021, when Rockstar announced the Expanded and Enhanced version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Ad

2) Special editions and pre-orders

Expand Tweet

Ad

In May 2013, Rockstar announced that the Special Edition and Collector’s Edition for GTA 5 were available for pre-order. The studio also offered the following things with the game:

Collectible SteelBook with Exclusive Artwork

Blueprint Map

Special Ability Boost for the protagonists

Stunt Plane Trials

Bonus Outfits and Tattoos

Additional Weapons

Security Deposit Bag with Logo Key

Custom Characters for Grand Theft Auto Online and many other things.

This was undoubtedly one of the most successful tactics to market the then-unreleased game. Grand Theft Auto fans are now looking forward to similar Editions for GTA 6.

Ad

3) Banners and posters

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rockstar published several banners and posters in various real-life locations. However, the three posters showing Michael, Franklin, and Trevor on the side of the Figueroa Hotel in Los Angeles are among the most popular ones. It is worth noting that the building itself is a part of the GTA 5 gameplay.

You can find it near Power Street in Pillbox Hill. However, Rockstar changed the name to Hookah Palace, Los Santos, to match the in-game settings. Nonetheless, such promotions were great to create hype among both gamers and locals of Los Angeles.

Ad

Also read: 5 things that made GTA Vice City so iconic

4) Asked & Answered series

Rockstar directly interacted with the community before Grand Theft Auto 5’s launch (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Asked & Answered series from Rockstar was one of the most effective marketing tactics as it allowed Grand Theft Auto fans to ask their doubts about the game. The studio released an email address where fans could send their questions. Some of the answered questions were also picked from X.

Ad

The Asked & Answered series was greatly appreciated by fans, as Rockstar even answered questions related to the game’s delay. The studio should do this series before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

Also read: 10 little features we'd like to see in GTA 6

5) PC version release

The PC version of Grand Theft Auto 5 also added to the game’s overall popularity (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar released the GTA 5 PC version on April 15, 2014, with a few new features. It is a common practice for the studio to release the PC versions later to keep the game hyped and popular.

Ad

The release of the PC version brought new life to the game as players were allowed to use mods, play custom songs on radio stations, and do other things that were not possible in the console version. The tactic worked as RP gameplay on PC is still popular.

Also read: Why GTA San Andreas is far better than GTA 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback