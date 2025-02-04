Why GTA San Andreas is far better than GTA 5

Both GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 are two jewels from Rockstar Games’s basket. While both games are based on the same fictional city, they have their unique traits. Fans, myself included, often debate the former is better, and have a solid case to back us up. The game that introduced us to Los Santos is still miles ahead of its successor for many reasons.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

GTA San Andreas surpasses GTA 5:

Trending

GTA San Andreas was Rockstar’s flagship project from the 3D Universe. Even though the studio shifted to the HD Universe after this title, various factors give GTA 5's gameplay tough competition. Some of them include

Map design

San Andreas' map is far better. Grand Theft Auto 5's was bigger, more detailed, and considerably realistic, but the three-city open world feels superior compared to the island.

You can even see NPCs, vehicles, and the overall ambiance change as you move through the cities in San Andreas. Each with distinct color schemes to allude you.

More side activities

GTA San Andreas has more side activities. While both titles have some common tasks, you can do some notable things in this game, and not the other way round: They include

Dating different girlfriends

Going to the gym to change physique

Build your gang territories

Robbing houses

Play games like basketball, pool, stadium events, etc.

The San Andreas girlfriends feature remains a peak gameplay addition of the series.

More cheat codes

GTA games without cheat codes feel incomplete. All the titles in the series (to date) have different cheat codes that make the gameplay more intruiging. San Andreas' cheats are both hilarious and useful, but Rockstar gave only a handful of GTA 5 cheats, and mostly utility based. While the 2004 title has over 90 cheats (depending on the platform), the 2013 one has only 34.

More missions

GTA 5's gameplay is more elaborate, but San Andreas has a few more missions compared. Rockstar added 69 story missions in the former and 105 in the latter.

If you follow the GTA San Andreas walkthrough guide, you'll know all story and side mission details. Even if you don’t want to continue the storyline at any given time, the extra activities will keep you engaged for hours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback