5 GTA Online missions that have replay value in 2025

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Mar 11, 2025 08:17 GMT
GTA Online missions
Multiple GTA Online missions can be replayed in 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games offers a plethora of GTA Online missions to keep players engaged with the game. Most of these missions are uniquely designed and offer different experiences. However, not all of them can be replayed frequently due to various factors, such as low payouts and tedious tasks.

This article lists five GTA Online missions that can be repeatedly played in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The list is not in any order.

5 GTA Online missions that you can frequently replay in 2025

1) Cayo Perico Heist

Grinding the Cayo Perico Heist is one of the best money-making methods in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most replayed GTA Online missions. While the gameplay is over four years old, players frequently grind it because it is one of the best money-making methods in the multiplayer game. It is also the only major heist mission that can be played solo.

You can earn between $600,000 and $2 million from the Cayo Perico Heist, depending on the primary loot.

2) Dr. Dre VIP Contract

youtube-cover
While the Dr. Dre VIP Contract is over three years old, it is still one of the best non-heist GTA Online missions to make money. You can play it solo and earn up to $1.1 million. Keep in mind that there are various setup and prep missions, and it can take around 1.5 hours to complete the entire series.

Nonetheless, the Dr. Dre VIP Contract is one of the best missions to keep yourself busy.

3) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

youtube-cover
While most other popular GTA Online missions require you to buy properties or have some other kind of prerequisites, you can play the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid directly from the streets. The missions are available at the yellow V marker on the map, and even low-level players can access them.

You can earn around $500,000 by completing the entire raid. The gameplay consists of five setup missions and a finale.

4) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

youtube-cover
The Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are standalone GTA Online missions that you can continuously grind. Rockstar Games offers eight missions with different payouts. You can choose one of them from the three options on the board. The missions and their payouts are as follows:

  • The Bank Contract - $178,000
  • The Data Contract - $170,000
  • The Superdollar Deal - $185,000
  • The Prison Contract - $175,000
  • The Agency Deal - $182,000
  • The E.C.U Job - $172,000
  • The Lost Contract - $180,000
  • The Union Depository Contract - $300,000
Do note that even if you have the best guns in GTA Online, the missions allow you to use only the predefined weapons.

5) Short Trips

The Short Trips missions are one of the best ways to enjoy Franklin-Lamar&rsquo;s witty chemistry (Image via Rockstar Games)
While the aforementioned GTA Online missions can be played solo, the Short Trips series requires you to have one more player. Both of you roleplay as Franklin and Lamar and go on three action-packed missions:

  1. Short Trip - Seed Capital
  2. Short Trip - Fire It Up
  3. Short Trip - OG Kush

Each mission provides a solid $50,000 reward for both players. Short Trips missions are one of the best ways to quickly become rich in GTA Online.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
