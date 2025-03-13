Fastest car in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC: All you need to know

PC players may want to know about the fastest car in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition, and rightfully so. The new version of Grand Theft Auto 5 has Hao’s Special Works (HSW) upgrades which can boost the top speed of several compatible cars. So, anyone playing the Enhanced version must be curious which one of the HSW cars is the fastest.

While all HSW cars are fast enough in their own rights, the fastest car in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is none other than the Banshee GTS. Let’s learn more about the vehicle in this article.

Design of the fastest car in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC

The fastest car in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition, the Bravado Banshee GTS, has a very sporty yet beautiful design. Looking at it closely, one senses that it has been inspired by the real-life SRT/Dodge Viper (5th generation). Some minor design cues are also seemingly taken from its 2016-2017 ACR variant.

Rockstar Games has given it special liveries, with some of them giving it a race car look. Here are all the liveries for this vehicle:

White Stripes livery - Viper GTS models

Single Black Stripe livery - Viper VoooDoo II Edition ACR (2017)

Bravado Stripes livery - SRT-branded Viper models (2013-2014)

GTS Stripes livery - Viper ACR models (2016-2017)

Bravado Racing livery - Forza Motorsport" SRT Viper GTS-R (2013)

Stance Andreas livery - "Viper Exchange" Viper GTS-R (2015)

Kabel Racing livery - "PlayStation" Viper GTS-R (2002)

Trickster Racing livery - "Zakspeed" Viper GTS-R race car (1999)

Overall, it has the look and feel one would expect from the fastest car in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition.

Performance of the fastest car in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC

The Banshee GTS is powered by an unidentified yet very powerful engine with a 6-speed gearbox in RWD layout. It allows the vehicle to reach a top speed of 138.00 mph (222.09 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.621.

Furthermore, players can boost the vehicle's performance even further by installing HSW upgrades. This will push the ride to its absolute limits, allowing it to reach a staggering speed of 172.50 mph (277.61 km/h) and complete one lap in just 0:57.574.

This makes it the fastest car in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition that players shouldn’t miss out on buying.

Players can purchase the Banshee GTS from Legendary Motorsport for $1,989,500. Rockstar Games also occasionally gives discounts on the vehicle, so it’s recommended to check the game's weekly updates.

