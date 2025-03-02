  • home icon
5 vehicles we do not want to see in GTA 6

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Mar 02, 2025 08:07 GMT
GTA 6
Vehicles that should not be a part of GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the full list of vehicles in GTA 6, the community continues to speculate about what they will get to see in the title. The developer is expected to bring back various vehicles from the older Grand Theft Auto series games, with some of them already seen in the first official trailer. That said, there are a handful of vehicles we believe should not return in the future.

This article lists five vehicles that we do not want to see returning in GTA 6.

5 vehicles that should not be a part of GTA 6

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Flying bikes should not be a part of Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is one of the first things that we wish would not return to GTA 6. It is one of the most despised vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, and despite many balance changes, most players do not use it anymore.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should let this vehicle fade into oblivion.

2) Imponte Deluxo

youtube-cover
While the Deluxo was historically a part of Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Vice City Stories, Rockstar Games completely changed it in GTA Online. It is now a futuristic flying car in the HD Universe that can also shoot homing missiles.

Therefore, Rockstar should not add the current version of the Imponte Deluxo to GTA 6. The upcoming gameplay should be more realistic and include vehicles and features that are plausible in the current period. So there should not be any missile-firing flying cars in the 2025 title.

3) Pegassi Toreador

youtube-cover
While the Pegassi Toreador is one of the most popular utility vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, it is best if we leave it in the current game. It is a special vehicle that can convert into a submarine, fire aggressive homing missiles, launch torpedoes, and also tank up to six Oppressor missiles.

While some of the features sound good for exploring the deep-sea creatures in GTA 6, the vehicle, in its entirety, does not match the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay. Therefore, the Pegassi Toreador should be discontinued in the future.

4) Benefactor Terrorbyte

youtube-cover
While the Benefactor Terrorbyte has become one of the best military-grade vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online after the Agents of Sabotage update, it should not return in GTA 6.

Things like the Turret Station, Drone Station, Player Scanner, and so on should not be a part of the upcoming title. The gameplay should be down-to-earth, with realistic fighting, regular technology, and weapon selections. Therefore, despite its many benefits in the current multiplayer game, the Benefactor Terrorbyte should not return in the future.

5) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a big no for Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Declasse Scramjet is not exactly a flying vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, it can still glide in the air for longer durations. Moreover, it has rocket boosters, a jump feature, and can fire homing missiles.

Such vehicles do not fit the legacy of Grand Theft Auto games. Therefore, the Declasse Scramjet should be off the books for GTA 6. Moreover, we think that regular vehicles in the upcoming game should not have weapons or flying abilities, in general.

