5 deep sea creatures we'd like to see in GTA 6

While Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to explore the map in GTA 6 after its release, Rockstar Games should also consider making the in-game water bodies interesting. Water bodies typically cover a majority of the Grand Theft Auto maps, and the same is expected in the upcoming title as well. Thus, the developer should add some deep sea creatures, as this will intrigue players exploring beneath the surface.

Ad

With that being said, this article lists five deep sea creatures that Rockstar Games should add to GTA 6 water bodies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 deep sea creatures that should be a part of the GTA 6 gameplay

1) Anglerfish

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The anglerfish was recently in the news after one of them was spotted near the surface of the sea. Rockstar Games should consider adding this deep sea creature in the water bodies of GTA 6. The in-game version of the fish should also be spawned very deep into the ocean.

While the recently discovered anglerfish was very small (because it was a male), the developer should consider adding the female fish too, as they are larger in size. Moreover, there are other sub-species of anglerfish that Rockstar Games could consider adding.

Ad

2) Giant phantom jelly

Ad

Rockstar Games added two species of jellyfish in GTA San Andreas found in various water bodies. However, it was never added to the series again. Thus, the waters of GTA 6 should have the giant phantom jelly. Since the deep sea creature can grow up to one meter, seeing it swim nearby should spook players.

The giant phantom jelly is known for its ghost-like appearance and huge tentacles. Considering Grand Theft Auto 6 will have photorealistic graphics, it will be interesting to spot the creature underwater. The developer should also make it attack players, similar to sharks.

Ad

3) Japanese spider crab

The huge Japanese spider crab should be a part of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X)

The Japanese spider crab is one of the largest sea creatures, and also a terrorizing one. It is known for its long claws that grow up to 12 feet. The developer typically adds reefs and sunken ships underwater. Thus, the Japanese spider crab can be made to spawn around these areas.

Ad

Since it is a crab, Rockstar Games should also allow players to hunt it for fun. However, players should be required to fight with the giant creature before killing it.

Also read: GTA 6 to feature DJ Khaled, claims leaker

4) Kraken

Expand Tweet

Ad

The kraken is a mythical sea monster that will perfectly match the setting of the HD Universe Vice City. Rockstar Games should add an area similar to the real-life Bermuda Triangle and make the creature spawn there occasionally.

The kraken monster octopus should attack boats and planes that trespass in its area. However, its sightings should be rare and unpredictable, similar to the Loch Santos Monster in the Cayo Perico Island.

Ad

Also read: GTA 5 source code leak was reportedly an inside job

5) Giant isopod

The giant isopod should be made a common deep sea creature in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X)

Along with the typical marine life, Rockstar Games should make giant isopods a common sighting in large water bodies. However, they should spawn at the bottom of the ocean. As the name suggests, these are big deep-sea bugs that can grow up to a foot.

Ad

The ocean floor in Grand Theft Auto 5 feels barren, as you cannot find any sea creatures. Rockstar Games should look to fix this in GTA 6 and fill the ocean floors with giant isopods.

Also read: 5 reasons why GTA 4 was way ahead of its time

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback