GTA 6 to feature DJ Khaled, claims leaker

Rockstar Games will reportedly feature DJ Khaled in GTA 6. According to a renowned leaker named Hope (X/@TheGhostOfHope), the music artist will get his own music station in the upcoming game. While this information sounds intriguing, Grand Theft Auto fans are advised to take it with a grain of salt, as the gaming studio has yet to confirm it.

Hope has also made another claim about Grand Theft Auto 6's radio stations in general.

Leaker discloses new details about GTA 6 radio stations

On February 18, 2025, Hope shared an X post claiming that Rockstar Games would provide an exclusive radio station for DJ Khaled in GTA 6. They added that the station would also play the record producer’s songs.

Adding more details about the upcoming game’s radio stations, the leaker wrote:

“There is potential for other real-life artists to be included as well on their own radio stations.”

Many fans were excited about this information and shared their thoughts online. Check out some of their comments below.

Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to listen to DJ Khaled in the upcoming game (Images via X)

The GTA series has some of the best fictional music stations. Grand Theft Auto 5 exclusively featured DJ Pooh, DJ George, Oh No, The Alchemist, and many others on various in-game radio stations.

However, we don’t know anything official about GTA 6’s radio station and music. The title's first trailer featured the song “Love Is a Long Road” by Tom Petty, which will likely be featured in the in-game radio stations.

While DJ Khaled did not make the claims about Grand Theft Auto 6, American singer and record producer T-Pain has stated that he is a part of the upcoming game.

During one of his streaming sessions in June 2024, T-Pain said that Rockstar Games barred him from playing on GTA 5 RP servers fearing that his work (music) for the upcoming game would get leaked.

Interestingly, TNA World champion Joe Hendry also offered his music for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6. The wrestler offered to collaborate with the studio and asked it to use his song. As usual, the developer is silent on the matter.

While DJ Khaled could produce some of the best music for Grand Theft Auto 6, we will have to wait for the game's release to find out if he is involved.

