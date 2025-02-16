5 reasons why GTA 4 was way ahead of its time

Rockstar Games’ GTA 4 has been out for nearly 17 years and it can still give tough competition to many other games. It was the studio’s transition into the HD Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series, allowing players to enjoy various new features, many of which made the gameplay feel ahead of its time, especially when compared to its predecessors.

This article lists five reasons why the GTA 4 gameplay was way ahead of its time.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s personal opinions.

5 things that made GTA 4 feel way ahead of its time

1) Realistic physics and ragdoll mechanism

Grand Theft Auto 4 has the most superior physics among all GTA games (Image via Rockstar Games)

The in-game physics and ragdoll mechanism of GTA 4 was top-notch, thanks to the Euphoria engine. While most other Grand Theft Auto titles (including the latest one) used pre-recorded animations, the movements in the 2008 title felt natural and unique every time. One prime example is NPCs would fall based on how and where you hit them.

The same applies to the in-game driving mechanism. Many GTA fans did not prefer the realistic driving mechanism of the game; however, once you learn the controls correctly, the driving in this title feels much better than in other titles.

2) Inclusion of moral decisions

GTA 4 was the first game in the series that allowed players to make moral decisions, which included various outcomes. This made the game feel less linear and allowed players to exercise more control. Niko Bellic was compelled to make tough moral decisions at various points in the story.

This is more prominent towards the end of the game where Niko’s decision changes the direction of the climax. This feature was ahead of its time and is still relevant. You can have two different endings and multiple sub-plots because of this decision-making feature.

3) Inclusion of modern multimedia features

Rockstar Games introduced the in-game internet and social media websites in GTA 4 itself. Before this, phone calls were the primary mode of communication among in-game characters. The inclusion of new media features unlocked new possibilities for interactions.

Niko could now send e-mails, chat with girls on dating websites, download songs and wallpapers, and do many other things. The in-game internet was very similar to the real life one, complete with blogs, various websites, bogus ads, and fraudsters constantly poking at you. You could even read the blog posts for a good laugh.

4) Story expansions

GTA 4 was the first and only single-player Grand Theft Auto title to date to ever receive story expansions. While the game was released in the first half of 2008, Rockstar continued to expand it till the end of 2009. The following are the expansions and their release dates:

Grand Theft Auto 4: The Lost and Damned - February 17, 2009 Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony - October 29, 2009

It is worth noting that these expansions significantly improved the story and gameplay quality of Grand Theft Auto 4.

5) Niko Bellic’s well-developed character

Niko's story is still superior to most other protagonists in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Niko was arguably one of the most well-developed Grand Theft Auto protagonists with a rational thinking capacity and a moving backstory. The story of GTA 4 taught us about betrayal,anger control, and how to handle difficult moments in life with dignity and efficiency.

Despite the game being 17 years old, Niko’s story and life lessons are relevant to date. Such levels of emotional detail are absent among other protagonists in the series.

