What to expect from GTA 6 channel on Rockstar Games discord server

Rockstar Games joined Discord on February 13, 2024, and created a GTA 6 channel, and fans are going gaga over it. As of this writing, over 200,000 people already joined the server. However, it is worth noting that the gaming studio has yet to share anything on the said channel.

Therefore, this article speculates on what we can expect from Rockstar Games on the GTA 6 Discord channel in the future.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

How Rockstar Games could utilize the GTA 6 channel on its Discord server

The official description of the GTA 6 channel on Rockstar Games’ Discord server reads as follows:

“Discuss the latest news about Grand Theft Auto VI here.”

Based on this, we can expect the American gaming studio to use the channel for most (if not all) updates related to the upcoming game. This should include the following:

Upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer releases.

Release date announcements.

Pre-order details.

Giveaways related to the upcoming game.

Rockstar Games is active on most major social media platforms, where they often share important details with the playerbase. One of the marketing tactics for GTA 5 included conducting "Asked & Answered" sessions before the game's release. At that time, the studio included fans’ questions from its temporary email address, X (then Twitter), and Social Club.

While it is unsure whether the campaign will return before the release of GTA 6, if it does, Rockstar Games may conduct it on the Discord server this time. Discord is one of the best places to host such events and the studio can easily communicate with its fans worldwide.

It goes without saying that the Grand Theft Auto 6 Discord channel will continue to operate even after the release of the game. Therefore, we can expect Rockstar Games to announce future events and releases, such as the rumored GTA 6 PC version, Grand Theft Auto 6 Online mode, new ports for future console generations, and many more.

However, one important fact to note is that even though Rockstar Games is available on most social media platforms, it is very conservative regarding what it shares and how frequently it communicates with fans. For example, the studio took nearly three days to address the September 2022 leaks.

Therefore, Grand Theft Auto fans need not expect regular updates and messages from the studio. We can presume the Discord channel announcements will align with Rockstar’s Newswire and X posts.

In short, we can hope for the following things on the GTA 6 Discord channel:

New trailer releases.

Occasional Q&A sessions with fans.

New version announcements for the game.

Other important news and information.

It will be interesting to see when will the studio share the first update.

