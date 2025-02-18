GTA 5 source code leak was reportedly an inside job

The GTA 5 source code leak from December 2023 was reportedly an inside job. According to a recently released FiveM report, a few former members of alt:V (a third-party multiplayer modification for Grand Theft Auto 5) were behind the incident. According to the report, before the leaks occurred, the alt:V team was hired by Rockstar Games, granting them access to important details.

While the new information has shocked the Grand Theft Auto fanbase, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt as Rockstar has yet to officially confirm it.

New FiveM report alleges former alt:V team leaked the GTA 5 source code

In the early hours of February 18, 2025, a new report on the GTA 5 source code leak appeared online, claiming that the data was sold for 7,000 Euros.

According to the report, a few members from the alt:V team (Tuxick, Heron, Vektor, and Zziger) were trying to purchase the source code of the 2013 title. They teamed up with another individual named “TickleMePickle” and purchased the source code for the aforementioned amount.

Elaborating more on the purchase and the apparent leak, the report stated:

“The alt: V team pooled their money and sent it to "TickleMePickle". Pickle then purchased the source code from his contact and then passed it on to the group via the infamous Mediafire link. A month later, the original Mediafire link that was sent to ex-alt:V team was leaked to the public by a member of their purchase group, along with the password.”

The report also stated that after Rockstar Games hired the alt:V team, many internal plans were leaked. The following were two of the biggest pieces of information leaked in this manner:

Rockstar Games’ plans to integrate Battleye into GTA 5 PC version.

Grand Theft Auto 5’s Gen9 update.

The GTA 5 source code leak was a big blow to the gaming studio, as it compromised major in-house details, including the following:

Details about eight story mode DLCs

Details about Bully 2

The beta map of Grand Theft Auto 5

A Vice City mod for Grand Theft Auto 5

Details about GTA 6’s development

With the new information that has come out, it will be interesting to see how Rockstar deals with the allegations.

