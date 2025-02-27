5 best Bunker sell missions in GTA Online in 2025

While the Bunker is one of the most popular businesses in GTA Online, you will have to sell the produced goods to make profits. Rockstar Games included six missions in the business that can spawn randomly. While you cannot control which mission the game will provide you, knowing their details is beneficial to complete the selling process efficiently.

Ad

This article lists five of the best Bunker sell missions that GTA Online players should know in 2025.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

5 best sell missions in the GTA Online Bunker business

1) Phantom Wedge

You can complete the Phantom Wedge sell mission very easily in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Phantom Wedge mission is arguably one of the most favorite Bunker sell missions for GTA Online players. It spawns a semi-trailer attached to a Jobuilt Phantom Wedge. The main reason why this mission is very popular is that the truck can ram through any obstacles that come in front of it.

Ad

Trending

You do not have to worry about enemy cars piling up on the road, as the metal wedge on the front can move or flip them easily. It is worth noting that this mission will surely give you a three-star wanted level. While you don’t have to get rid of the cops, you should avoid getting stuck by driving recklessly.

2) Insurgent Pick-Up Customs

Ad

The Insurgent Pick-Up Customs Bunker sell mission is an easy one, but you must manage time if you are selling solo or have a full stock. This particular GTA Online mission can spawn up to three HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Customs that you must deliver to their destination within 15 minutes.

However, during the mission, one of the following things may happen:

You get to deliver the products without any distractions.

Rockstar Games may give you a one-star wanted level.

You may get chased by enemy NPCs in two vehicles.

Ad

3) Dune FAV

Ad

The Dune FAV Bunker sell mission is an action-packed task where you will have to fight with enemy NPCs (Los Santos Triads or the Lost MC) during the process. However, Rockstar Games gives you a customized BF Dune FAV equipped with a minigun and proximity mines. The former can only be operated by the co-passenger.

The best thing about this mission is that the BF Dune FAV is a military-grade off-road vehicle that you can drive on various surfaces. If you haven’t tried this mission yet, you should do so after downloading the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC.

Ad

4) Marshall

Ad

If you are a fan of monster trucks, then this Bunker Sell mission is for you. The gameplay can spawn up to three Cheval Marshall monster trucks, depending on how much stock you sell. Each vehicle gives you five locations to drop the produced goods.

Keep in mind that the drop-off locations are always on steep hills. After the first drop, two Buzzards appear with gunners. While you can stop and take down the choppers, it is best to keep moving due to the following two reasons:

Ad

The mission must be completed within 15 minutes.

Buzzards will continue to spawn indefinitely.

Also read: 5 reasons to play Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online in 2025

5) Insurgent (Multiplayer Co-Op Exclusive)

This mission will require you to have proper coordination with your teammates (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Insurgent Bunker sell mission is an easy one, you must fulfill the following conditions to spawn the mission and complete it efficiently:

Ad

You must have two or more players under your organization.

You must deliver all products at the same time to the same location.

Therefore, you must properly coordinate with your associates so that you don’t run out of time or make other mistakes.

Also read: 5 ways to get rich quickly in GTA Online in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback