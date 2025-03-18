Why GTA 6 shouldn't have Omnimovement like Call of Duty Black Ops 6

GTA 6 does not require the omnimovement feature, and there are many reasons for this. Rockstar Games has been rumored to be developing the game for over a decade, and thus, fans are expecting various new things. However, the omnimovement feature from Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will not match the GTA-style gameplay.

Ad

This article briefly explains why Rockstar should not add the omnimovement feature in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why GTA 6 does not need the omnimovement feature from Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Ad

Trending

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is a fast-paced combat game where quick movement is crucial for survival. However, the gameplay in GTA 6 will presumably not be like the CoD title. Rockstar Games uses various approaches for storytelling where players don’t always have to be in action.

Grand Theft Auto games are designed to explore the open world through missions or while in free roam. Rockstar puts a lot of attention to detail in its projects, something that can be noticed when looked at thoroughly. Since fast-action gameplay (like Call of Duty Black Ops 6) is not expected in GTA 6, the omnimovement feature will not be needed.

Ad

Ad

The characters in CoD games are trained military personnel who are expected to perform various combat movements by default. However, based on the trailer, Jason and Lucia are supposedly robbers. Since Grand Theft Auto games are known for their realism, the upcoming protagonists may not have such advanced skills.

Also read: 5 reasons why GTA 6 might fall short of expectations

Another thing to consider is that vehicles play a major role in GTA games. The omnimovement feature makes the Call of Duty characters move much faster than normal speeds. If Rockstar brings this feature to the upcoming title, players may not need to drive for short to medium distances, overshadowing the use of vehicles.

Ad

While omnimovement is not required in the series, we will have to wait for the GTA 6 trailer 2 to see what new features Rockstar has added.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback