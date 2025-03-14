5 things we don't expect from GTA 6

While GTA fans have a sheer amount of expectations from GTA 6, it is best we adjust our hopes a bit. As of now, Rockstar Games is developing the game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. While anticipating an open-world game with a plethora of features is not unacceptable, the final product may not meet all predictions.
We list and discuss five things we don’t expect from GTA 6 gameplay.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 things Rockstar Games may not include in the GTA 6 gameplay
1) Crossplay option
Rockstar Games is quite conservative regarding its multiplayer facilities and doesn't allow a crossplay option between different gaming platforms. So, we can expect the same in GTA 6, especially in the multiplayer version.
Considering the studio’s current practices, you should be able to play with players from the same console version.
2) Co-op mode
Rockstar Games may also not add a co-op mode in GTA 6 story mode, as it offers the feature only for multiplayer games. The developer takes the utmost care in its gameplay and storyline and tries to deliver a refined experience.
However, making a story mode mission co-op can create various unwanted scenarios. So, it is highly likely that we will get to play the campaign missions solo.
3) A third protagonist
Even though GTA 5 has three playable characters, the upcoming title may have fewer. The notorious September 2022 GTA 6 leaks disclosed that there would be two playable characters named Jason and Lucia.
Rockstar Games already introduced us to Lucia in the first official trailer, and Jason (name yet to be confirmed) was seen alongside her. Although there were many other characters in the video, it is unlikely that one of them could be the third protagonist.
4) A definitive ending
Since the emergence of the HD Universe, Rockstar Games has started to add multiple endings for mainstream Grand Theft Auto games. Therefore, we can expect the same for the finale of the upcoming title.
While we have yet to know the main storyline of GTA 6, Rockstar may offer two or three choices during the final mission. This keeps the game's conclusion open-ended, allowing players to decide their fate.
Also read: Swiss retailer listed GTA 6 pre-order for more than $100
5) Access to all interiors
While the GTA fanbase is expecting Rockstar to make all interiors accessible in the upcoming game, it may not be the case. Doing so will make the game take more storage space. It will also require more hardware power to run.
So, while the developer should increase the number of accessible interiors, we may not be able to enter every building. Rockstar should demonstrate more about this feature in the GTA 6 trailer 2.
