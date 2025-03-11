5 types of missions we'd like to see in GTA 6

Missions are among the most vital aspects of Grand Theft Auto titles, so naturally, fans will be curious to see what GTA 6 has in store for them in this regard. While Rockstar has only showcased the upcoming title once so far via an official trailer, not much can be said about its missions from that 90-second footage.

However, since the much-anticipated sequel is scheduled to release later this year (2025), we might not have to wait too long for more. Until then, let's look at five types of missions we'd like to see in GTA 6.

Here are 5 types of missions that we'd like to see in GTA 6

1) Missions with more creative liberty

Lucia drives off with her partner in the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Missions can sometimes be too scripted in video games. Players must use the designated vehicle, only follow the given route, or are unable to interact with target NPCs in such quests until a specific moment. Straying even an inch can result in failure.

Grand Theft Auto games also have their share of scripted missions. While there is room for big set pieces, GTA 6 should try to let players have their unique approach in most missions, and not restrict them to one particular set of instructions. This would not only make the missions fun to play the first time around, but help with replayability too.

2) Heists

Heists are a staple of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and fans also seem to enjoy them quite a lot. Three Leaf Clover, a bank heist mission from Grand Theft Auto 4, is a fan-favorite, and Grand Theft Auto 5 (along with its multiplayer, GTA Online) has plenty of such missions as well. Hence, it only makes sense for the next iteration to have some of its own.

GTA 6 should not only try to include run-of-the-mill bank heists, but car heists (like GTA Online Salvage Yard Robberies) as well. Given that its predecessor is somewhat all about heists (mostly on a grand scale), GTA 6's heists could either be on a smaller scale, or be few in quantity but act as major events.

3) Vigilante, paramedics, and taxi side missions

Vigilante, paramedics, firefighter, and taxi side missions were another staple of the franchise until Grand Theft Auto 5. They act as a nice deviation from the main storyline quests. While these missions can be challenging as one progresses, they are still fun to play.

Their absence in the 2013 installment bugged a lot of fans, which is why the next entry must include them.

4) Mystery side quests

Rockstar Games should add mysteries to Grand Theft Auto 6's wilderness (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides the general action-packed main story missions, GTA 6 should feature some slow-paced mystery side quests, wherein players look for clues or solve puzzles to progress further.

That being said, unlike the infamous Mount Chiliad mystery, there should actually be a pay-off, perhaps like the Los Santos Slasher quest from GTA Online. There can also be integration of mythical elements in such missions, like the Skunk Ape, Florida's (likely the inspiration behind Leonida in GTA 6) version of the Big Foot.

5) Random encounters

Random encounters can be triggered upon interacting with particular NPCs in the open-world. They add more value to exploration, and the unpredictable nature of GTA games. Some can be fun and rewarding, whereas others can lead to unique scenarios.

Grand Theft Auto 4, and 5 feature some really intriguing random encounters, especially the one with Eddie Low in the former. Grand Theft Auto 6 could definitely use more of the same.

