GTA 6 price of $100 could be a real thing, suggests another analyst: Report

Many within the gaming industry have been eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6 to know more about the game. Rockstar Games hasn’t shared anything new about the upcoming title since releasing a trailer back in December 2023. There have been many rumors and speculations surrounding its possible launch price, with some suggesting it could be priced at $100. Now, another analyst seems to share similar thoughts.

As per a recent report published by VGC, analyst Michael Pachter, who is the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, suggested the possibility of a $100 price tag for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 could be released at a premium price of $100, suggests the analyst

The price of GTA 6 has been predicted to be $100 by an analyst (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to VGC’s report, analyst Michael Pachter predicted the possible GTA 6 release price upon its release:

“We think the company has plans to sell the game at a previously unheard-of price point, and suspect that management can offer consumers an incentive to pay $100 or more per unit by rewarding them with a large amount of in-game currency to be spent in GTA Online”

His statement seemingly suggested they are aware of the inevitable successor of the currently popular Grand Theft Auto Online. Whatever Rockstar Games brings next for its successor could play a role in its price tag.

The analyst further gave an example of the Call of Duty series and how a good amount of its sales contributes to the premium edition. Therefore, the combination of Grand Theft Auto 6 and its online multiplayer could be priced at $100, as per their opinion.

This is not the first time an analyst has predicted a $100 price tag for GTA 6 release. In January 2025, analyst Matthew Ball suggested the game could cost between $80-$100, allowing the market to raise prices as well.

Fans are advised to take these analytical reports with a pinch of salt.

Rockstar Games is expected to release the GTA 6 trailer 2 soon, possibly revealing the game's exact release date as well as its launch price.

