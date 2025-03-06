Why GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released this month (March 2025)

GTA 6 trailer 2 is one of the most anticipated things in the world of gaming at the moment. In fact, it has been so for quite a while now. More than a year has passed since Rockstar Games provided a glimpse of its upcoming release, but there is still no sign of its next showcase. Nevertheless, given that this title is supposed to release later this year, its next trailer or at least some sort of marketing is expected to arrive in the near future.

Although there is no way to be completely sure of when that may happen just yet, there are a couple of factors that make this month seems like a good time to drop something. So, let's take a look at why GTA 6 trailer 2 might be released in March 2025.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here's why GTA 6 trailer 2 might be released this month (March 2025)

A still from the final moments of the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) revealed at its latest earnings call as of this writing that GTA 6 is still scheduled for a Fall 2025 release. Given that much less than a year is left for this window's arrival, and that it has been over a year since the first trailer, a second one dropping around now would not be an unrealistic scenario.

Furthermore, GTA 5 Enhanced PC, as well as the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, have just come out (both on March 4, 2025). They seem to have gained a good amount of attention on their own, but releasing GTA 6 trailer 2 could put a lot more eyes on the series.

A good example of this is when the GTA Online Chop Shop update trailer released shortly after the upcoming title's first trailer dropped, and received a lot of views on YouTube.

One may argue that Rockstar Games could release GTA 6 trailer 2 a bit later too. While that is possible, it is worth noting that Mafia: The Old Country (another title under Take-Two's umbrella) is supposed to come out during Summer 2025, and so, its final marketing could begin in the coming months.

GTA 6 trailer 2 also releasing in a similar period, or even in the summer, can potentially divert attention from the upcoming Mafia installment.

Taking all of the things mentioned into account, March 2025 seems to be a good time for the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer.

That being said, readers are once again reminded that this is only speculation, and neither Rockstar or Take-Two have stated anything about GTA 6 trailer 2 as of this writing.

