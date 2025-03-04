"Looks straight out of GTA 6": GTA 5 Enhanced sends fans into frenzy

  • home icon
By Suyash Sahay
Modified Mar 04, 2025 15:11 GMT
Fans compare GTA 5 Enhanced graphics to GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)
While most Grand Theft Auto fans wait for GTA 6, Rockstar Games has come out with GTA 5 Enhanced. This edition of the developer's 2013 release has upgraded the visual effects and some newly added features to the title on PC. While the gameplay is still largely the same, fans are taking notice; in fact, they seem to be greatly impressed by the visual effects.

X user @GameRollGTA even said the lighting looked straight out of Grand Theft Auto 6.

"The lighting in GTA 5 Enhanced looks straight out of GTA 6"
@videotechuk_, a prominent online member of the Grand Theft Auto community, appreciated the ray traced global illumination (RTGI) effects. They posted images to showcase the differences between this GTA 5 Enhaned Edition graphics setting being enbaled and disabled.

"The new RTGI is SOILD!"
@KyleS1706 talked about how these visual effect enhancements excited them for GTA 6.

"First screenshot I've seen with an actual big difference, wow...this genuinely looks so good now, can't wait for gta6"
Fans are impressed by Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced visual effects as they wait for GTA 6 1/3 (Image via X/@KyleS1706)
@rtebbea suggested how this might be a sneak peek at GTA 6's ray traced global illumination.

Fans are impressed by Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced visual effects as they wait for GTA 6 2/3 (Image via X/@rtebbea)
Note that Grand Theft Auto 6 is yet to be confirmed to have ray traced global illumination. However, fans expect it to take advantage of such modern technologies. Visuals from the first GTA 6 trailer also seem to have made them optimistic.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Fans are impressed by Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced visual effects as they wait for GTA 6 3/3 (Image via X/@rtebbea)
Rockstar released GTA 5 Enhanced PC on March 4, 2025. It is available on platforms like Steam, Epic Games Launcher, and the Rockstar Games Launcher.

GTA 5 Enhanced impresses fans as they wait for GTA 6

GTA 5 Enhanced has brought features such as ray traced ambient occlusion, global illumination,and shadows and reflections to PC. These additions seem to have upgraded the title's visual effects, judging by the fan reactions and comparison images shown herein.

Although GTA 6 is still the one of the most anticipated games of the year, this version of its predecessor has the potential to keep fans entertained. What's great is that those who owned Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC before its launch can get it as a free upgrade.

For those interested, here are GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC download links.

