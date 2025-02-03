5 things you may not have noticed in the GTA 6 trailer

Rockstar Games released the first official GTA 6 trailer in early December 2023. This was the first official look at the much-anticipated sequel, and needless to say, fans were greatly impressed. The trailer showcased various parts of the map, lots of NPCs, vehicles, the protagonist Lucia, as well as her currently unnamed partner.

Although the video is only 90 seconds long, it has lots of details, some of which might have even gone unnoticed. In this article, we will take a look at five things you may have not noticed in the GTA 6 trailer.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

NPC crawling out of a crashed car and 4 other things you may have not noticed in the GTA 6 trailer

1) Pictures in Lucia's prison cell

The pictures can be seen in the right corner (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6's protagonist, Lucia, is introduced in the trailer's first few moments. She is in a prison cell, and turns around to face the camera when her named is called out. Some pictures can be seen on the wall in this shot. These can potentially go unnoticed because of the lighting.

One is just over the bedframe and the other right below. Both seem to feature a group of people, who could be Lucia's family or friends. However, that cannot be confirmed at the moment.

2) Possibly a drawbridge barrier

One of the early shots in the GTA 6 trailer showcases its iteration of Miami's 500 Brickell, which is the building with a big hole in its roof. A red-and-white barrier can be seen behind the palm trees in this shot (in the left corner), that apparently looks like the drawbridge barrier near the real-life building.

A comparison of the two can be seen in the Reddit post by u/MarviPL_ attached above. This suggests there could be a drawbridge in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

3) NPC crawling out of a crashed car

Car crash shot from the GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

At the one-minute four-second mark in the GTA 6 trailer is a shot of a car wreck. Some debris and crash impact barrels can be seen around. These are likely to grab most of the attention here.

However, an interesting detail in this quick shot is that of an NPC crawling out of the crashed (and flipped over) vehicle. Furthermore, it seems like two NPCs might be helping out another person out of that car.

4) NPC recording

NPC likely recording Lucia from his car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another interesting detail regarding NPC behavior shows up at the 25-second mark in the GTA 6 trailer. Lucia is seen riding a red open-roof car in this shot, and an NPC in the vehicle in front of her's is leaning out of his car window, seemingly recording the protagonist on his phone.

This could just be a cutscene, but since social media was a big part of the trailer, via parodies of many real-life internet clips, there might be more to this behavior.

5) Image of a dog resembling Chop from GTA 5

Beware Of The Dog sign in the top left corner features a dog like Chop (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin Clinton, one of Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode protagonists, has a dog named Chop. He appears in some missions, and can even be interacted with during gameplay. Interestingly, an image of a dog resembling Chop appears in the GTA 6 trailer at the 49-second mark.

This is during the body-cam section of the trailer, where some cops are seen bursting into an apartment. The image can be seen very briefly on the wall next to the door (top-left corner) on a "Beware Of The Dog" sign.

Also check: Turkish gamers rally online for GTA 6 to support their local language

