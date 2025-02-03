  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Turkish gamers rally online for GTA 6 to support their local language

Turkish gamers rally online for GTA 6 to support their local language

By Suyash Sahay
Modified Feb 03, 2025 14:46 GMT
GTA 6
Turkish gamers want GTA 6 to support their local language (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is certainly one of, if not the most anticipated video game of all time. The Rockstar Games title is slated to release later this year (2025) but has only been showcased officially via a single trailer so far. While most fans have eagerly been waiting for more information, some of those from Turkey have recently started rallying online for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title to support their language.

X user @rockstarturk kicked off a campaign for the same on the social media platform with the hashtag "#WeWantGTA6inTurkish". They aim to make it trending in Turkey in hopes of getting their request noticed.

Turkish gamers start a campaign on X to request GTA 6 subtitle support in their local language

Turkish gamers are campaigning for GTA 6 to support their local language (Image via X/@rockstarturk)
Turkish gamers are campaigning for GTA 6 to support their local language (Image via X/@rockstarturk)

As can be seen in the X post above, @rockstarturk talks about aiming to trend on the platform in Turkey with "#WeWantGTA6inTurkish". They have urged people to support their cause by sharing and engaging with their posts online.

also-read-trending Trending
"The more people support us, the greater our chances of getting our request noticed. That’s why we need your support! Please contribute to our campaign by sharing and engaging with our posts. Together, we can make it happen!"

The X post in question has 4.5 thousand likes as of this writing, and the proposed hashtag is also being used in many posts on the platform.

It should be noted that this campaign is for getting subtitle support in Turkish, and not for having Grand Theft Auto 6's dialogues translated in the language.

X user explains this campaign is about getting Turkish subtitle support in GTA 6 (Image via X)
X user explains this campaign is about getting Turkish subtitle support in GTA 6 (Image via X)

It will be interesting to see if this campaign succeeds; however, as of now, Rockstar Games has not commented on the matter.

It should also be noted that it isn't currently known which languages will be supported by the upcoming title. As mentioned earlier, only one trailer has been showcased so far; but considering the game is supposed to come out later this year itself, more information is expected to arrive shortly.

For those unaware, the currently planned GTA 6 release window is Fall 2025. The long-awaited title will arrive on current-gen consoles at launch, which are the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

Also check: GTA 6 release date leak debunked, retailer apologizes

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी