Turkish gamers rally online for GTA 6 to support their local language

GTA 6 is certainly one of, if not the most anticipated video game of all time. The Rockstar Games title is slated to release later this year (2025) but has only been showcased officially via a single trailer so far. While most fans have eagerly been waiting for more information, some of those from Turkey have recently started rallying online for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title to support their language.

X user @rockstarturk kicked off a campaign for the same on the social media platform with the hashtag "#WeWantGTA6inTurkish". They aim to make it trending in Turkey in hopes of getting their request noticed.

Turkish gamers start a campaign on X to request GTA 6 subtitle support in their local language

Turkish gamers are campaigning for GTA 6 to support their local language (Image via X/@rockstarturk)

As can be seen in the X post above, @rockstarturk talks about aiming to trend on the platform in Turkey with "#WeWantGTA6inTurkish". They have urged people to support their cause by sharing and engaging with their posts online.

"The more people support us, the greater our chances of getting our request noticed. That’s why we need your support! Please contribute to our campaign by sharing and engaging with our posts. Together, we can make it happen!"

The X post in question has 4.5 thousand likes as of this writing, and the proposed hashtag is also being used in many posts on the platform.

It should be noted that this campaign is for getting subtitle support in Turkish, and not for having Grand Theft Auto 6's dialogues translated in the language.

X user explains this campaign is about getting Turkish subtitle support in GTA 6 (Image via X)

It will be interesting to see if this campaign succeeds; however, as of now, Rockstar Games has not commented on the matter.

It should also be noted that it isn't currently known which languages will be supported by the upcoming title. As mentioned earlier, only one trailer has been showcased so far; but considering the game is supposed to come out later this year itself, more information is expected to arrive shortly.

For those unaware, the currently planned GTA 6 release window is Fall 2025. The long-awaited title will arrive on current-gen consoles at launch, which are the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

