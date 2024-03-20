Who is playing the role of Lucia in GTA 6: Everything known so far

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal who is playing Lucia in GTA 6. Everything known so far about the same is based on speculation and fan theory and, hence, has been taken with a grain of salt. However, some of these speculations and rumors are quite compelling, and many are convinced by their analysis of Lucia's possible actor in the upcoming game.

For those unaware, Lucia is GTA 6's female lead. She was heavily featured in the title's leaked clips and was the center of attention in its debut trailer. That said, here's everything we currently know about the actor portraying Lucia in GTA 6.

Fans believe actor Manni L. Perez might be playing the role of Lucia in GTA 6

Many fans believe that Manni L. Perez could be playing the role of Lucia in GTA 6. One of the main reasons for this is her uncanny resemblance to the character, as seen in the X post above.

Many such posts on social media compare the actor's appearance with that of Lucia, and most of the comments on them usually seem to agree with the speculation of her possibly playing the character.

Oddly enough, Manni. L Perez even sounds quite like Lucia based on the latter's dialog in the title's first official trailer. Here is a clip from one of her roles uploaded on X by user @_Dyllie_.

What's interesting is that the actor has stated in the past that she is transitioning her career into voiceover and motion capture, which goes on to strengthen the belief that she will likely play the role of Lucia in GTA 6 story mode.

Perez also stated in a podcast that what she is doing right now is big, but she couldn't divulge any details due to NDAs. In fact, she couldn't reveal if that project is a movie or TV show or even the genre it belongs to.

While NDAs are common for actors involved in most modern big entertainment projects, Manni L. Perez's resemblance to Lucia and her aforementioned statements hint that she could be a part of Rockstar Games' next release. However, this cannot be confirmed without an official announcement from the studio or the actor.

After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally be released in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fans expect major announcements regarding the title this year. More aspects of the game shall be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2, rumored to arrive soon.

The second trailer is expected to focus on Lucia's partner, who appeared briefly in trailer 1. Reportedly named Jason, this character was also featured significantly in the leaked development videos and could be the title's second playable protagonist.

