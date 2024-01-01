GTA 6 story: Everything known about it so far from leaks, rumors, and trailer

Several theories started floating around about GTA 6's story after the highly anticipated title's debut trailer was released on December 5, 2023. While much about the game's plot wasn't revealed, we know there will be a female protagonist named Lucia. The September 2022 leaks also featured Lucia, along with a male protagonist, reportedly named Jason.

A character resembling Jason appeared in the trailer but wasn't named. Nevertheless, fans have been speculating about their relationship, possible twists in the story, and more.

In this article, we will look at everything known so far about Grand Theft Auto 6's story, from the leaks, rumors, and the trailer.

Everything currently known about GTA 6's story from leaks, rumors, and debut trailer

Lucia is introduced as an inmate in the first few seconds of the GTA 6 trailer. We also see her associate, who likely is the alleged male protagonist, Jason. They are seen entering a store, armed, pointing toward them as a criminal duo.

Much before the trailer was released, there were reports about the two characters being inspired by the infamous criminal duo of Bonnie and Clyde. While the trailer suggested that is the case, we don't know exactly how much it'll impact the story.

Earlier in 2023, well-known Brazilian leaker Matheus Victor alleged that GTA 6's Lucia would be part of a gang. The leaker also stated that she would be its youngest member, and despite not wanting to participate in crimes, fulfills her role anyway.

Since the trailer did not show Lucia in a gang, Matheus Victor's report is yet to be confirmed.

However, the trailer has given rise to an interesting fan theory. According to this theory, the title's debut trailer shows the story in reverse.

In a nutshell, Lucia might end up in prison at the end of the game instead of its beginning. Another fan theory proposes that Jason might be an undercover cop in GTA 6 and could betray Lucia at some point.

Oddly enough, there are rumors about GTA 6's story mode lasting between 35 and 40 hours, which, if true, would make it the longest game in the series.

Readers should note that not much has been revealed officially about Jason. In fact, we don't even know if the character will be named Jason. Lucia also wears an ankle monitor in the game's official artwork, which suggests the opposite. So, these fan theories should be taken with a grain of salt.

As of this writing, we only know that the upcoming game will feature Lucia as a lead character and will be set in the fictional state of Leonida.

