GTA 6 fans believe Jason might be an undercover cop

Rockstar Games unveiled the GTA 6 trailer on December 5, 2023, after which it broke records on YouTube. Fans spotted several interesting details and references in the clip, including several real-world Florida moments. They're now trying to uncover the whole plot of the game by just analyzing its trailer. The trailer seemed to focus primarily on Lucia, with very few glimpses of Jason, the male protagonist revealed in the 2022 leaks.

Now, a Redditor named JOJO_REDDIT has made a post on the GTA 6 subreddit explaining why they believe Jason might be an undercover cop. They think they’ve found evidence that proves their theory.

Jason might be an undercover cop, according to GTA 6 fans

The GTA 6 trailer has somewhat proven the rumored theory that the game is based on the story of the iconic robber duo Bonny and Clyde. However, according to Redditor JOJO_REDDIT, Jason might be hiding something big. They captioned their post with the following heading:

"The trailer MIGHT have given us everything we need to know about the structure of Lucia and Jason's plot."

They founded their theory on several reasons, including the choice of the song playing in this game's trailer. They point out that Lucia being in prison at the start of the video and how she seems to be the driving force behind the duo's life of crime bolster this theory. The GTA 6 fan explained:

"This is why I think the trailer tells us about Jason being an undercover cop, Lucia being the lifelong struggling criminal protagonist and how Jason falls in love with her."

The OP also compared the shots of Jason and Lucia side-by-side. In each of the ones featuring the former, his face is obscured or only seen partially, whereas Lucia's face is shown fully in every scene with her. The only time her face is partially hidden, Jason can barely be seen. Moreover, whenever they're seen together, she is in the front.

There's also the scene showing the point of view of an undercover cop as he breaks into a drug den. This is presented through bodycam footage, or what looks like a first-person camera angle. Some other fans have also theorized that this might be Jason's view.

The OP also pointed out that tragic heroes usually have flaws and for Lucia, it might be her love for Jason. One Redditor pointed out that the male protagonist has a "cop haircut." Other fans have also spotted how Jason looks different in the trailer than in the 2022 leaks, and his hairstyle is clearly not the same.

While it might be absurd to play as an undercover cop in a game where players can kill civilians, this wouldn't be the first time something like that has been done. As DeliciousToastie pointed out, the Sleeping Dogs protagonist was an undercover cop, and gamers could still kill people in that title.

They also pointed out that in GTA 4, Niko wasn't supposed to be a sociopathic killer according to how Rockstar portrayed him. However, the gameplay proved otherwise. Others mentioned an honor system like in Red Dead Redemption 2, suggesting that causing too much mayhem as Jason would trigger a bad ending.

There's no concrete proof of Jason being an undercover cop in GTA 6, but if it's true, Rockstar might hint at it in future trailers, or even reveal it.

