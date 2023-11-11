5 mind-blowing features in GTA 4 that Rockstar should bring back

GTA 4 is a remarkable video game that gamers remember fondly even today, over a decade after its release. The title accomplished many things that its predecessors couldn't, including the general physics and in-game graphics. GTA 4 was released way back in 2008, and Rockstar Games implemented several features and gameplay mechanics that the players did not get to witness again.

A big part of the GTA community strongly agrees that the game has better physics than Grand Theft Auto 5. So, this article will dive into the game and present five of these features that should make a comeback in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Five features from GTA 4 that should come back in the upcoming title

1) Realistic vehicle crashes

While the latest title in the series has tons of different cars, trucks, and motorcycles, GTA 4 has better vehicle crash physics. This means that the characters interact with them in a manner that is slightly different and more realistic.

On top of that, the damage sustained by the vehicle after the initial impact is also visibly different in both titles. While the car either loses a whole part or doesn't shed anything in the most recent game, there are only dents in case of a slight impact and greater damage when the crash is severe in GTA 4.

This makes things way more realistic, and Rockstar Games should take notes for the upcoming title.

2) NPCs hanging from the car windows

The Grand Theft Auto community was surprised by Rockstar Game's decision to remove this realistic feature from their recent title. Gamers remember the NPCs hanging from the car windows for dear life whenever Niko stole a vehicle.

These NPCs continued to do so until the players either hit something or continued driving at a fast speed for some time. This made the characters way more realistic and the game much more interactive and immersive.

Since Rockstar Games has taken a good amount of time developing Grand Theft Auto 6, fans are expecting them to add these types of features in the title to make the world seem alive.

3) Better weapon physics and explosions

GTA 5 came out five years after the previous main title in the series. However, the developers did not implement realistic weapons and RPG physics in the game. On top of that, the fabulous explosions from the previous game were also missing.

The RPGs and rockets in the older game did not fly off in a straight line like they do in Grand Theft Auto 5. In real life, these projectiles spin and weave when ejected before hitting the target, and the video game captured this incredibly well.

The explosions in GTA 4 were also more realistic, with a fiery ball of fire engulfing the target before settling down. Hopefully, the developers will introduce this system back in the upcoming title.

4) Melee combat and disarming ability

While the main focus of the Grand Theft Auto games has been on guns and explosives, Rockstar put quite a bit of effort into polishing the melee combat of GTA 4. Niko not only knew how to throw a punch but also combined different moves, thus making him lethal.

The most fun part of the game was to disarm other enemies carrying melee weapons such as a knife or a machete (sometimes even guns). This incredibly useful feature was not implemented in Grand Theft Auto 5, and the community sorely missed it.

Once the players are bored of using weapons for everything in the game, the ability to use martial arts or various melee moves makes things more interesting. GTA San Andreas also had a feature where the character could learn these moves in the gym.

5) Cops do their jobs seriously

There are numerous instances in the current Grand Theft Auto game where someone just wants to complete a mission, but a random NPC starts throwing hands. And the moment the players strike them, cops swarm the character and start shooting or trying to arrest them.

However, this is not the case in the previous title. There, cops take notice of who struck first and arrest the unruly citizen for breaking the peace. While this does not affect the players directly, it is still a very cool feature that makes things realistic and immersive.

On top of that, the cops in Grand Theft Auto 4 were also not quick to get triggered. So, Niko can keep looking or circling them and not get a reaction. GTA 6 needs to have this type of realistic police and NPC AI.

These were some cool features from Grand Theft Auto 4 that should make a comeback in the upcoming game. Gamers can also enjoy several GTA 5-like games on their Steam Deck OLED while waiting for Rockstar's new title.

