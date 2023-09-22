Rockstar officially announces free GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for GTA+ members

Rockstar Games recently made some new additions to the GTA+ subscription, and they will now be offering “classic Rockstar Games titles” for free. On September 21, 2023, the popular American gaming studio took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the addition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition to the subscription model. While the game is free, it has some terms and conditions that you'll need to fulfill.

Additionally, the offer is not available to all, and only certain players can access it.

GTA+ members will now get free access to old Rockstar Games titles

After the most recent GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games surprised the player base by announcing a new offer for paid subscribers. However, you should note that the GTA+ subscription is only available for the latest-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players, and only those members will be able to access the games for free.

Rockstar Games also mentioned that they would change the catalog periodically and that players would be able to get their hands on new classic titles. As of now, you can download and play the following games for free with the subscription:

Grand Theft Auto 3 - The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition

It is a monthly subscription that costs $5.99. The current cycle started on September 14, 2023, and will run through October 11, 2023. You can download and play the aforementioned games during this period. However, Rockstar Games did not clarify what would happen to the games in the future. The official Newswire simply stated the following:

“Unlimited access for as long as the game is included in GTA+ and you are a member”.

It is worth noting that the gaming studio will offer a 20% discount on the listed games if you decide to buy them through the paid subscription. Buying the games permanently will allow you to access them at any moment, with or without the membership.

Those who are already members of the subscription are applauding Rockstar Games’ decision to provide the classic games for free. Many are also requesting the addition of modern-era titles, including Grand Theft Auto 6 after its release.

