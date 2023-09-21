GTA Online weekly update for September 21-27, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update is now out, embracing the tuners culture via massive bonuses to related activities and a lot of exciting discounts. From now until September 27, 2023, Auto Shop owners can enjoy 2x cash and RP on a couple of features, such as Contracts and Client Jobs. Triple rewards can also be claimed by participating in Los Santos Car Meet Races throughout the week.
Taxi Work returns to the limelight with 3x money from every trip, along with Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode, which is offering 2x the cash for the next seven days. Grand Theft Auto 5’s 10th anniversary celebrations also continue with free rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
Brand new GTA Online weekly update excels in expectations compared to last week (September 21 to September 27)
3x Cash and RP
- Taxi Work
3x Rep
- Los Santos Car Meet Races
2x Cash and RP
- Overtime Rumble
- Auto Shop Robberies/Contracts
- Auto Shop Client Jobs/Service
- Exotic Exports
New Reward (Log-in)
- Alpine Hat
- Full Refill (Ammo, Snack, and Armor)
GTA 5 10th anniversary rewards continue this week, and players can still claim outfits inspired by the game’s three protagonists if they haven’t already.
New pack of showroom cars is now available in GTA Online (September 21 to September 27)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Vapid Clique
- Benefactor Stirling GT
- Vapid Hustler
- Invetero Coquette BlackFin
- Pfister Comet
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Annis RE-7B
- Progen Tyrus
Podium Vehicle this week:
- Grotti Stinger
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Truffade Nero
HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (only for players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S):
- Turismo Classic HSW
Test Track Vehicles this week:
- Vapid Contender
- Dinka Jester
- Hijak Ruston
Time Trial This Week:
- Supers Premium Race – Arms Race
- Regular Time Trial – Down Chiliad
- RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats
- HSW Time Trial – Pacific Bluffs
This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Grotti Stinger, is a 2-door roadster based on the real-life Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder.
List of all weekly discounts available throughout the week (September 21 to September 27)
50% off
- Dinka Jester
- Los Santos Car Meet Merch Shop (Racing Suits)
40% off
- Grotti Brioso 300
- BF Weevil
- Benefactor Stirling GT
- Vapid Clique
- Benny's Vehicle Conversions
- Auto Shop (+Upgrades)
30% off
- Classique Broadway
- Progen Tyrus
It is an amazing week for players to hustle and become the kingpin of Los Santos while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?
Yes
No
2 votes