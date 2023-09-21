GTA Online weekly update for September 21-27, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update is now out, embracing the tuners culture via massive bonuses to related activities and a lot of exciting discounts. From now until September 27, 2023, Auto Shop owners can enjoy 2x cash and RP on a couple of features, such as Contracts and Client Jobs. Triple rewards can also be claimed by participating in Los Santos Car Meet Races throughout the week.

Taxi Work returns to the limelight with 3x money from every trip, along with Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode, which is offering 2x the cash for the next seven days. Grand Theft Auto 5’s 10th anniversary celebrations also continue with free rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Brand new GTA Online weekly update excels in expectations compared to last week (September 21 to September 27)

3x Cash and RP

Taxi Work

3x Rep

Los Santos Car Meet Races

2x Cash and RP

Overtime Rumble

Auto Shop Robberies/Contracts

Auto Shop Client Jobs/Service

Exotic Exports

New Reward (Log-in)

Alpine Hat

Full Refill (Ammo, Snack, and Armor)

GTA 5 10th anniversary rewards continue this week, and players can still claim outfits inspired by the game’s three protagonists if they haven’t already.

New pack of showroom cars is now available in GTA Online (September 21 to September 27)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Vapid Clique

Benefactor Stirling GT

Vapid Hustler

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Pfister Comet

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Annis RE-7B

Progen Tyrus

Podium Vehicle this week:

Grotti Stinger

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Truffade Nero

HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (only for players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S):

Turismo Classic HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week:

Vapid Contender

Dinka Jester

Hijak Ruston

Time Trial This Week:

Supers Premium Race – Arms Race

Arms Race Regular Time Trial – Down Chiliad

Down Chiliad RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats

Cypress Flats HSW Time Trial – Pacific Bluffs

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Grotti Stinger, is a 2-door roadster based on the real-life Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder.

List of all weekly discounts available throughout the week (September 21 to September 27)

50% off

Dinka Jester

Los Santos Car Meet Merch Shop (Racing Suits)

40% off

Grotti Brioso 300

BF Weevil

Benefactor Stirling GT

Vapid Clique

Benny's Vehicle Conversions

Auto Shop (+Upgrades)

30% off

Classique Broadway

Progen Tyrus

It is an amazing week for players to hustle and become the kingpin of Los Santos while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

