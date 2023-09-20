GTA 6 open-world map activities, characters, and weapons disclosed by leaks so far

It’s been one year since the GTA 6 pre-build footage was leaked, and fans are still digging it up to find more information about Rockstar Games' upcoming blockbuster. GTAForums user Garza recently posted a detailed compilation of all the information derived from the leaked gameplay videos. While the original post is no longer accessible, curious fans took notes and posted them on social media.

On September 19, 2023, one such Twitter user called GTA 6 leaks and news (NO BS) mentioned some characters, weapons, and open-world map activities hinted at by Garza's detailed analysis of 2022's leaks.

List of GTA 6 characters allegedly disclosed by the leaks so far

According to the GTA 6 leaks and news (NO BS), Rockstar's upcoming game will see a lot of fresh faces in terms of its in-game characters and cast. Here are some of the names expected to be featured in the upcoming title:

Dre

Lucia

Jason

Sam

Kai

Wyman

Billy

Tit

Zach

RB Shaw

Players should note that Jason and Lucia are rumored to be the protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6.

List of GTA 6 weapons disclosed by the leaks so far

This is an interesting piece of information. Based on the leaked footage, fans have found some weapons expected to be usable in Rockstar Games' upcoming title:

Rocket Launcher

Assault Rifle

Baseball Bat

Polymer Pistol

Knife

Bolt Action Sniper

Molotov/Fire Bottle

Speargun

Grenade Smoke

Compact SMG

Flashbang

Micro SMG

Hunter Sniper

Heavy Machine Gun

Auto Rifle (Carbine)

Pump Action Shotgun

List of open-world activities expected to be featured in the game

As per GTA 6 leaks and news, the developers have included several open-world activities in terms of the upcoming game’s interactive features. It is expected to have four competitive activities:

Dice

Golf

Fishing

Races

Apart from the aforementioned ones, here are three more types of free-roam activities hinted at by the leaks so far:

Van Shipment

Robberies

Deliveries

Players can also expect some of the enterable buildings in the next Grand Theft Auto title:

Malibu Club

Pawn Shop

Jack Of Hearts Strip Club

Supermarkets

Bars

Restaurants

Apartments

Laundries

All readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt, as Rockstar hasn’t confirmed anything yet. However, they can expect an official announcement very soon, as was teased by a recent online video of Shawn Fonteno meeting with alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 actor Bryan Zampella — the voice of Jason.

