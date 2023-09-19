All GTA 6 leaks compiled together in a 60-page document surface online

A new PDF containing 60 pages of GTA 6 leaks has surfaced online. For clarification, GTA forums user Garza posted a lengthy compilation of all the past video leaks. This won't contain the dubious claims (like the game costing $150) that didn't come from credible sources. Instead, everything a player could have seen from the videos was posted in it.

For those curious to look it up on the GTA forums, it's called "GTA VI - Comprehensive Leak Analysis." Members of the forums compiled it alongside GTA 6 discord communities with information based on the video mega-leak from September 18, 2022. Nearly a year later, this 60-page PDF should summarize everything you need to know about the next Grand Theft Auto game based on what's been unveiled thus far.

Summary of the GTA 6 Comprehensive Leak Analysis PDF file containing 60 pages of details

This was the original post this article references (Image via GTA forums)

The first page is nothing special since it's just a cover. Similarly, the second page is an introduction to the origins of how teapotuberhacker posted the GTA 6 video leaks on the GTA forums, followed by a table of contents. Most of the other pages contain leaks (including images).

This article cannot post the in-game images for DMCA reasons, but a summary of the text-based leaks will be provided below.

List of important GTA 6 leaks

Here is a summary of the important content found in the PDF file in bullet points for pages 5-19:

RAGE Engine: Euphoria physics appears to have been tweaked.

Euphoria physics appears to have been tweaked. Protagonists: Jason and Lucia are the two main characters.

Jason and Lucia are the two main characters. Other characters: Dre, Sam, Kai, Wyman, Billy, Tit, Zach, and RB Shaw are some of the other people noted in the video leaks.

Dre, Sam, Kai, Wyman, Billy, Tit, Zach, and RB Shaw are some of the other people noted in the video leaks. Known gangs: San 4 San, Guardia Brothers, and Far Right Militia exist.

San 4 San, Guardia Brothers, and Far Right Militia exist. New items: A plethora of items were leaked. New ones include a USB Drive, Tracker Jammer, and Slim Jim.

A plethora of items were leaked. New ones include a USB Drive, Tracker Jammer, and Slim Jim. Weapons: Many classics are returning. A Speargun is brand-new.

Many classics are returning. A Speargun is brand-new. Weapon Wheel: This feature returns.

This feature returns. Open World Activities: Dice, golf, fishing, and races exist. A Van Shipment event and robberies also seem to be in the game.

Dice, golf, fishing, and races exist. A Van Shipment event and robberies also seem to be in the game. Interiors: Malibu Club, Pawn Shop, Jack of Hearts, and other buildings are enterable.

Malibu Club, Pawn Shop, Jack of Hearts, and other buildings are enterable. Multiplayer: One GTA 6 video shows PL: 2/32, indicating that some form of multiplayer will return.

One GTA 6 video shows PL: 2/32, indicating that some form of multiplayer will return. Collectibles: Wyman Car Parts and hats were leaked to be collectible.

Wyman Car Parts and hats were leaked to be collectible. Brands: New in-game brands are debuting, like WhatUp! Some old brands also have new logos.

New in-game brands are debuting, like WhatUp! Some old brands also have new logos. Animals: New animals include skunks, raccoons, alligators, squirrels, crayfish, lizards, and opossums.

New animals include skunks, raccoons, alligators, squirrels, crayfish, lizards, and opossums. Prone crouching: Jason was seen lying on his stomach in some clips.

Jason was seen lying on his stomach in some clips. Loot Bags: Loot bags appear in one of the inventory screens.

Loot bags appear in one of the inventory screens. Possible weight and muscle system: This hasn't been confirmed, yet there is an event called MultiGym, and Jason and Lucia's models do seem to alter a bit between videos.

This hasn't been confirmed, yet there is an event called MultiGym, and Jason and Lucia's models do seem to alter a bit between videos. Money laundering: Apparently, players can own properties for the sake of money laundering.

Apparently, players can own properties for the sake of money laundering. Hacking: Lucia was seen carrying a Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer in one clip.

Lucia was seen carrying a Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer in one clip. Witness system: Apparently, descriptions of your character or vehicle can be noted.

Apparently, descriptions of your character or vehicle can be noted. Sharing items: A shared inventory is known to exist.

That's not even half of it. Note that the above list only highlights some of the more interesting parts that were leaked of GTA 6.

Here are more features that have been leaked from pages 20-60:

Better AI: The AI for this game seems to have improved in terms of both enemies and your partners.

The AI for this game seems to have improved in terms of both enemies and your partners. Surrender to cops: You can surrender to police if you'd like.

You can surrender to police if you'd like. Clothes can become dirty: A minor visual detail some fans may like.

A minor visual detail some fans may like. Cop traps: Some events called cop traps exist.

Some events called cop traps exist. Restraining NPCs: Lucia was seen using zip ties to restrain one NPC during the robbery scene.

Lucia was seen using zip ties to restrain one NPC during the robbery scene. Limited Weapon Wheel: It doesn't appear as though players could hold infinite guns in their inventory anymore.

It doesn't appear as though players could hold infinite guns in their inventory anymore. Impressive attention to detail: The 60-page PDF for the GTA 6 leaks details various minor examples of remarkable attention to detail, especially for a beta test.

The 60-page PDF for the GTA 6 leaks details various minor examples of remarkable attention to detail, especially for a beta test. Loud weapon sounds: The shots seem louder in the leaked videos than in GTA 5.

The shots seem louder in the leaked videos than in GTA 5. Horse data: One script tied to horses exists, but it could be leftover data.

One script tied to horses exists, but it could be leftover data. Font: Neue Helvetica Paneuropean 67 Condensed Medium is used for several menus.

Neue Helvetica Paneuropean 67 Condensed Medium is used for several menus. World Events: Various events like Tire Swing, Angry Woman at various locations, and Dealer Robbery exist. Check out the 60-page PDF for all leaked events.

Various events like Tire Swing, Angry Woman at various locations, and Dealer Robbery exist. Check out the 60-page PDF for all leaked events. Vehicles: Several old and new cars are present. Pages 34~36 cover it in more detail in the PDF.

Several old and new cars are present. Pages 34~36 cover it in more detail in the PDF. Locations: GTA 6 takes place in Vice City. Some new areas like Port Gellhorn exist.

GTA 6 takes place in Vice City. Some new areas like Port Gellhorn exist. GTA 6 map: Pages 42~56 of the 60-page PDF has a fan-made one.

Pages 42~56 of the 60-page PDF has a fan-made one. Development builds: Up to September 13, 2022, has been leaked.

Interested GTA 6 fans are highly recommended to check out GTA VI - Comprehensive Leak Analysis on the GTA forums for more information. This article merely includes a brief summary, especially in the case that the original PDF file gets taken down.

