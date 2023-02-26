Everything known about GTA 6 so far: Leaks, release date rumors, and more

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. Naturally, many players eagerly look up leaks and other rumors about the title. Here is a quick rundown of what is known about the next Grand Theft Auto game:

There was a massive collection of videos leaked on September 18, 2022

The vast majority of known gameplay features come from the above leaks

There are a few other rumors regarding the game, particularly when it comes to its release date

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal anything important about GTA 6. This means players have no official news on the game's title, characters, release date, and other topics. Everything shown in the leaks is subject to change.

What has been revealed about GTA 6 via the leaks

Vice City is confirmed to be the destination, so here's an old image of the location from an older game (Image via Mod DB)

There is a ton of content revealed about GTA 6 from the massive video leaks. Here's a summary:

Protagonists: Jason and Lucia

Jason and Lucia Who are Jason and Lucia?: Jason is a white male, while Lucia is a Hispanic female

Jason is a white male, while Lucia is a Hispanic female Clothing customization: Appears to be in the game since Lucia was seen wearing different clothes

Appears to be in the game since Lucia was seen wearing different clothes Setting: Modern-day Vice City

Modern-day Vice City Features: Explorable interiors, carrying bodies, a lower crouch than what was in GTA 5, a weapon wheel, more advanced dialogue options, robberies, and a whole lot more

Unfortunately, the photos and videos of said leaks cannot be featured in this article for legal reasons. Players can find these clips online on YouTube and other video sites. It is vital to mention that the leaks' visual quality doesn't indicate how good the final product will be.

Players should expect the final product to look far more polished.

The video leaks were real

On September 19, 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that the leaks from the previous day were real. Since this date, Rockstar Games hasn't made any notable announcements regarding the title. All this means is that what players saw in the mega-leak was accurate, even if some parts are subject to change in the final release.

No significant leak has been unearthed since this incident. From this point onward, all players have are text-based rumors, which are often sketchy at best.

Rumors about the game's release date

Many rumors point to GTA 6 being released sometime in 2024 or 2025. Microsoft once hinted it would arrive in 2024, whereas insiders like Tom Henderson predicted the game would come out in that year or the following one.

There aren't any credible leaks confirming this topic. All that players have is speculation and random conjecture. It is worth noting that the title's release date is likely several years after it gets announced. For example, Grand Theft Auto V was announced in 2011 but arrived in 2013.

If GTA 6 were announced in 2023, then the previous release date rumors would be believable. Sadly for gamers, there are currently no credible leaks regarding when Rockstar Games will do a trailer for the title, so fans shouldn't get their hopes up any time soon.

