When is GTA 6 coming out? Current leaks and rumors

GTA 6 has long been rumored to come out in either 2024 or 2025 based on various old leaks. It's impossible to confirm whether that's true since Rockstar Games has not officially revealed anything about the project yet. That said, gamers know several things about the title, thanks to its massive mega-leak.

Examples include:

Gameplay features

Potential lobby sizes for GTA 6 Online

Miscellaneous details about the game

This article will cover various leaks, yet it cannot showcase the actual videos themselves. Readers interested in finding such clips can easily see them on social media.

Current leaks and rumors about GTA 6's release date and other features

- GTA Online will continue to get new DLCs

- GTA 6 will still likely release in 2024-2025

- RDR2 & GTA 5 exceeded expectations

- RDR2 sales on par with GTA 5



Several rumors point to GTA 6 coming out in 2024 or 2025, with the most noticeable old leak on this matter coming from Tom Henderson. Several other aspects of his old leaks ended up being true, such as:

The game takes place in Vice City

It's a modern setting

There are multiple protagonists, one of whom is a woman

It remains to be seen if some other rumors, like an evolving map, end up being true. Gamers should know that there is currently no expected announcement date for GTA 6. Take-Two did not highlight the game in their latest earnings call regarding their current projects.

Microsoft once hinted at a 2024 release window for the game. Other than that, there aren't any other credible sources regarding the game's release date.

Leaked GTA 6 features

The story was leaked to be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many features have been leaked for this game from the massive mega-leak. Reddit user TurboLightGamer69 has compiled several of them on the unofficial GTA 6 subreddit. Examples of notable new features include:

NPCs can bang on windows

Several Drug Deal events like Cop Raid

Various other minor events like Everyday Art, which has never appeared in previous games

DUI Sobriety Test is in the files

Cop Patdown events exist

Various advanced interactions for NPCs

Collectibles_Car_Parts is in the debug menu

It is vital to mention that everything featured in the numerous video leaks is subject to change.

There are even leaks tied to the new online game mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tez2 stated the following in the "GTA VI Online In-Game Live Events" post on the GTA forums:

"Check out "Americas_1 2022-05-24 17-19-42" video clip and focus on the bottom left. Where it says "PL: 2/32" that's two players within a 32 lobby. It's actually a 30-player lobby, but with two slots for spectators the same as GTAO & RDO... And right after is "GM H: PR_RSN1" which I believe is referred to as the game master or session host. That video clip is from May 2022. So that's last year and structural changes like increasing the max players limit needs to be done much earlier."

It would appear as though GTA 6 will still have the same max lobby sizes as GTA Online and Red Dead Online. It is important to note that the names used here come from the mega-leak, which included file names that players could have downloaded while they were still available.

