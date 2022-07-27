GTA 6 story seemingly influenced by robbers Bonnie and Clyde, set to feature a female protagonist

A new, more credible inside report surfaced on July 27 about GTA 6, offering various details ranging from the Bonnie and Clyde-esque protagonists to its expected release date. The information comes from respected journalist Jason Schreier, who recently shot down some fake GTA 6 leaks. This new report states that there are two protagonists based on the historical tale of Bonnie and Clyde.

The female protagonist will be a Latin American; not much is known about the male protagonist. Aside from this knowledge, the report goes on to state that the new development team will try not to "punch down" on the offensive ways that past games might have done. The expected release date is "at least two years away," based on the people interviewed for Jason's new report.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Not everybody will be familiar with Bonnie and Clyde, especially if they're not American. Considering that their story is apparently relevant to GTA 6's plot, it's worth offering a very quick recap for those unfamiliar with this iconic criminal couple. Bonnie and Clyde were real-life criminals who went around the US in the Great Depression.

Their exploits have been featured in various entertainment media, with the two historical figures being a part of the Barrow Gang and multiple crimes, including murdering civilians. In reality, their incriminating deeds would ultimately end with Bonnie and Clyde being gunned down by law enforcement.

This brief snippet of history is relevant to the new GTA 6 report. This new leak doesn't go too deep into the game's plot, merely saying that it will be "influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde."

There are many ways to interpret that statement. For example, it could be possible that the two protagonists are lovers that die in the end, or it could be something else entirely. The details of the narrative would be pure speculation, especially since it's such a vague statement.

At the very least, this new report gives players more knowledge of what the next game is going to be like. Fans worldwide have been anticipating credible GTA 6 leaks for a long time now, and the prospect of a single-player female protagonist since the 2D Universe is quite interesting.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it. Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it.

Rockstar Games hasn't made any official announcements revealing specific gameplay details regarding this hype-worthy title. All that gamers have at the moment are leaks and various insider reports, most of which are bound to be flat-out wrong. The recent report that this article primarily refers to includes other details about GTA 6, such as:

The game is more politically correct than past titles

Game development is far less brutal compared to past games

Its release date could be two years from now (2024)

Cops 'n' Crooks is an abandoned game mode in GTA Online due to police brutality in the real world

Until Rockstar Games confirms these details, gamers should be a little bit skeptical.

