GTA 6 could be having an Online mode with seamless lobby switching

GTA 6 has been announced to be well underway as far as active development is concerned. Rockstar's recent community update, posted on February 4, 2022, had a calming effect on all the fans of the famed series.

GTA 6 leaks have been making the rounds all over the web. Gamers will also discuss how the game will look and feel once it is launched. The most recent leak has sparked a discussion among community members. This article talks about the patent filed by Take-Two Interactive on February 24, 2022.

Seamless lobby switching in GTA 6?

An Image of the Patent filed by Take-Two Interactive (Image via uspto.gov)

The patent was filed under the United States Patent Application Publication by Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive on February 24, 2022. The patent essentially talks about lobby switching in an online environment like GTA Online.

Currently, players need to go into the menu and navigate to the 'Find a New Session' or 'Join Game' function. Once the functions are activated, the classic map pan animation takes over, and players need to wait at the loading screen.

Once the new session is loaded, the map pan happens once again, and players are spawned at one of their properties (apartment, Kosatka, CEO office, etc).

The new patent talks about negating the loading times and screens altogether. This implies that players will be able to seamlessly switch between lobbies/sessions without having to go to the menu or encountering a loading screen.

What does seamless lobby switching imply for the future?

Seamless lobby switching can help massively and make the game much more enjoyable. Players can switch lobbies with ease by just traveling to a different part of the map.

For instance, if a player spawns near the Maze Bank Tower upon starting Grand Theft Auto Online, the area is relatively free for other players. Players can simply get into a vehicle and travel to a part of the map that has more players in it.

GTA 6: A hint at how future lobbies could look (Image via Reddit/u/CoryLVV)

Playing with friends will also become a lot easier. More often than not, if two or more players start the game together, they are sent to different lobbies. Then the lobby switching, game invite/join pain ensues.

With seamless lobby switching, players can easily locate each other on the map and meet up to be in the same session.

