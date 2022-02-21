Some of the most convincing GTA 6 leaks that have come out till now

GTA 6 has been revealed by Rockstar, and fans can expect a trailer just around the corner. With this in mind, this article looks back at some of the most trustworthy leaks revealed so far.

This includes insiders who have possibly worked on the game itself and have unintentionally revealed information related to the game. Some 'leaks' have also been discovered in the game files of other Rockstar Games titles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA 6 leaks that are come from trustworthy sources

1) Resume leaks

Several prominent people working in the video game industry have accidentally leaked GTA 6 through their resumes. Here are some of the most convincing leaks from some of them:

Tim Neff is a stuntman whose resume was leaked online, revealing that he worked on RDR2 and Grand Theft Auto 6. He also posted photos of himself in mocap gear inside a studio to his Instagram handle, which fans identified as Rockstar San Diego.

is a stuntman whose resume was leaked online, revealing that he worked on RDR2 and Grand Theft Auto 6. He also posted photos of himself in mocap gear inside a studio to his Instagram handle, which fans identified as Rockstar San Diego. Bibin Michael , a former Rockstar India employee, mentioned on his ArtStation profile that he's worked on creating vehicles for Grand Theft Auto 6.

, a former Rockstar India employee, mentioned on his ArtStation profile that he's worked on creating vehicles for Grand Theft Auto 6. Iain Campbell is a music producer who has worked at Rockstar for over four years. His bio on Clubhouse revealed that he has worked on Grand Theft Auto 6.

is a music producer who has worked at Rockstar for over four years. His bio on Clubhouse revealed that he has worked on Grand Theft Auto 6. Guy A. Fortt is an actor who listed Grand Theft Auto 6 on his online resume. He also tweeted out (as seen above) about the game after Rockstar revealed it this month.

Everyone mentioned here removed their posts after fans discovered them.

2) RDR2 leaks

Several references to GTA 6 have been found in Red Dead Redemption 2's game files.

The first reveal involved a string of text found in the game files - "MISC AMERICAS SCRIPT STATS". This was later edited to remove "AMERICAS" from the text. Fans believed it to be concrete proof of 'Project Americas' being the codename for GTA 6.

Many fans know the references to modern weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2's game files. When these were revealed, most of the fan community considered these to be codes for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Data miners didn't just discover weapons in the RDR2 game files. They also found codes related to parachutes. Since RDR2's setting would not have parachutes and Grand Theft Auto 5 doesn't have these, fans assumed that these were for GTA 6.

3) Project Americas

Inside Gaming's report on GTA 6 being set in Vice City has since been accepted by the community as accurate. However, leakers are divided on the timeline since Tom Henderson believes it to be a modern-day setting instead of Inside Gaming's claims of an 80s setting.

However, the most significant aspect often overlooked is the codename itself. Project Americas might have been the actual codename for GTA 6, as the RDR2 game file leaks hint at it.

4) Jason Schreier's leak

Jason Schreier was the first to reveal that Rockstar is working on a new GTA title. He stated that the game will not be too large upon release and will progressively get bigger with subsequent updates. According to him, this could be done to avoid crunch time.

Tom Henderson expanded on Schreier's information by predicting a release date and other minor details. He initially predicted a 2024-25 release but has since changed it to 2023-24.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar