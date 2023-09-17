GTA 6 leaked footage shows seamless character switch between Jason and Lucia

While both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, try their best to keep the GTA 6 leaks as confidential as possible, a new video recently surfaced online, showing the new character-switching mechanism from the upcoming game. The video was originally disclosed during the 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks; however, an X (formerly Twitter) profile named @gta6news_leaks reportedly reshared the clip, surprising the community.

However, the video was reportedly from the pre-alpha stage. As is customary, Rockstar Games may change the implementation during the final release.

Rockstar Games may include a new character-switching mechanism in GTA 6

A screenshot of the leaked video showing a seamless character switch between Jason and Lucia (Image via X)

The X profile shared the video on September 16, 2023, highlighting the new character switch animation, graphical details of Jason and Lucia (the two rumored new protagonists), and the open-world graphics.

While a window popup covered a significant portion of the screen, the switching of characters could be properly seen in the video. In Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar Games implemented the following two methods for switching characters:

If the playable characters are nearby, the camera will take a rounded approach to the new character.

If the playable characters are far from each other, the camera will zoom out of the map, find the new character, and drop on him/her.

While the second scenario was not seen in the GTA 6 leaked video, the game developer has implemented a new technique for close switching, where the camera and controls instantly shift to the new character with a “whoosh” sound effect and a white flashing screen.

The leaked video also demonstrated a character switch sequence from a slight distance. The GTA 6 leaker took Jason out of the motel room away from Lucia and prompted for the switch. The camera instantly switched to the female protagonist with the same aforementioned effects.

Readers should note that such seamless character-switching is also available in the current Grand Theft Auto game. You can switch between Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips almost instantly when they’re nearby.

However, it will be interesting to see how Rockstar Games improves the character-switching mechanism in long-distance situations in the upcoming game.

